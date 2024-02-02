Rebecca School Announces Second Location in Mount Vernon, New York, Serving Special Education Students

News provided by

Rebecca School

02 Feb, 2024, 14:04 ET

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca School is excited to announce its second location in Mount Vernon, New York (Rebecca School North), opening September 2024 for the 2024-2025 school year. Utilizing the DIRFloortime® methodology, Rebecca School in New York City, has an 18-year legacy of providing excellent and high-quality services to students with neurodevelopmental delays, including autism spectrum diagnosis.

The second location will be in a newly renovated school building with capacity for 14 strategically designed classrooms. The more than 57,000 square foot campus provides students with 2 rooftop terraces for secure outdoor play and gardens, a library, a gymnasium, sensory gyms, an art room, music therapy rooms and a workout facility. The school has the capacity to serve 112 students, ages 3 – 21, and is currently accepting referrals for admission for the 2024-2025 school year.

"I am very excited to open Rebecca School North. It is very important to me that families have choices for their child's education," said Tina McCourt, LCSW, M.S. Ed, SAS, SDA, Program Director, Rebecca School. "After over 18 successful years, utilizing the DIRFloortime® methodology at Rebecca School in NYC, I know Rebecca School North will be a school that understands each child's individual needs and will create a plan to support those needs."

"I'm excited to see the Rebecca School extend into the Westchester Mount Vernon area," said Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer, New Story. "This new campus will impact more children and young adults, supporting their growth and development. The incredible Rebecca School team builds deep and lasting relationships among their students, families, and the surrounding communities. This is the kind of trust and relationship building we are so proud to bring to Mount Vernon."

Rebecca School North invites the professional community for a pre-opening cocktail party to tour the new school, learn about Rebecca School North's programs and meet key school faculty. A second open house for families will take place mid-March.

WHAT: Rebecca School North Professionals Open House
WHEN: February 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: 1 Bradford Road, Mount Vernon, NY 10553

For more information about the open house, email [email protected].

To learn more about Rebecca School North, visit https://www.rebeccaschool.org/rs-north/.

Rebecca School is a special education school in New York City, supporting students ages 3-21 with neurodevelopmental delays in relating and communicating, including students with an autism spectrum diagnosis. Using a developmental and interdisciplinary approach, DIRFloortime®, Rebecca School creates educational programs that meet students' unique needs, celebrates their strengths, and embraces their passions to reach their individual potential. Building meaningful, respectful relationships is the foundation for learning, and with collaboration between school, home, and the community, the learning goes beyond the classroom. Rebecca School works to move students up the developmental capacities to become thinking, relating, communicating members of their community. Rebecca School is part of the New Story network of schools, clinics, and services.

SOURCE Rebecca School

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.