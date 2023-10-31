Rebecca Silver Joins Legacy as Head of Marketing

News provided by

Legacy

31 Oct, 2023, 07:45 ET

Rebecca brings vast knowledge of the fertility industry and a track record of leading successful marketing functions and commercializing health tech companies through rapid growth phases

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, America's largest at-home fertility clinic for people with sperm, appoints Rebecca Silver as their new Head of Marketing. Silver's extensive background in the fertility space coupled with her proven track record of leading successful marketing functions at high growth companies makes her a critical component in Legacy's next phase of growth.

Continue Reading

Before joining Legacy, Silver oversaw marketing at LetsGetChecked, a prominent virtual care company offering at-home health testing. Prior to that, she led marketing at women's health and fertility company Kindbody, where she was also a founding member. Previously, she directed marketing at an at-home genetic screening company acquired by Ancestry.com.

"When it comes to marketing for the fertility industry, everybody knows Rebecca. We've been actively pursuing her for years, and couldn't be more excited to have her join the team." said Khaled Kteily, CEO and Founder of Legacy. "She's a leader in the space, plain and simple. You should expect to see a lot of exciting work from Legacy in the months to come."

As Head of Marketing, Silver will oversee the marketing and design teams while driving overarching company strategy to achieve revenue and commercialization goals. In addition, she will be leading innovative campaigns to raise awareness around sperm health and men's fertility while removing the stigma and breaking down related barriers.

"I am excited to work with this team to establish a category-defining company for this generation," said Silver. "The need is clear, interest is on the rise, and we're witnessing the same transformative potential in men's fertility and sperm freezing as we did in women's fertility and egg freezing 5-7 years ago. This is the perfect moment to disrupt the status quo and drive a substantial behavioral shift."

Legacy provides access to at-home sperm testing and freezing services as well as STI testing, DNA Fragmentation testing, fertility consultations, and fertility supplements. To date, the company has delivered its testing and freezing services to over 25,000 patients. Legacy partners with leading health plans, fertility benefits providers, US military programs and financing merchants.

To learn more about Legacy, please visit https://www.givelegacy.com/

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.
Legacy is the largest fertility clinic for people with sperm in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home, and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce costs and drive better outcomes, by treating male-factor fertility first. Through the Legacy website, consumers can access a range of educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information as the only company that allows customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI Testing and cryopreserve their sperm without ever leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States, and is the only online fertility clinic to offer both post-thaw analysis and multi-site storage to maximize viability and security of all samples. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com.

SOURCE Legacy

Also from this source

Legacy Appoints President & COO, Steve Finnern, to propel company through next phases of growth

Legacy Appoints President & COO, Steve Finnern, to propel company through next phases of growth

Legacy, America's largest at-home fertility clinic for people with sperm, appoints Steve Finnern as its new President & COO. Finnern brings 20+ years ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.