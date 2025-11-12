REBEL Announces $25 Million Series B Led by MarcyPen Capital Partners to Transform the $1 Trillion Returns Market

Expands retail partnerships into outdoor and sporting goods, advancing its mission to deliver savings and sustainability across more retail sectors

Series B—completed less than a year after Series A—underscores accelerating retailer adoption and consumer demand for REBEL's returns recommerce solution and marketplace

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REBEL , the largest B-Corp certified returns recommerce marketplace for open-box and overstock goods across North America, announces it has closed a $25 million oversubscribed Series B funding round led by MarcyPen Capital Partners ("MarcyPen"). The round comes under a year after REBEL closed its Series A, which was led by Maveron Ventures with participation from MarcyPen. The round signals significant investor confidence in the returns economy and cements REBEL as a market leader building one of the first industry-wide technology solutions transforming how retailers handle returned goods at scale.

U.S. retail returns are at an all-time high, surging to $890 billion or 17% of all sales, according to the National Retail Federation . Returns have become an industry-wide crisis of lost revenue and waste, with 8.4 billion pounds of perfectly good products ending up in landfills every year due to cost and regulatory complexities. Leveraging its proprietary technology to process, quality-check, and sell simply returned, never-used products quickly and at scale, REBEL's model helps retailers recover revenue, giving consumers affordable access to everyday essentials with up to 70% off retail prices, and keeping returned products out of landfills.

The round enables REBEL's next phase of growth, expanding into new verticals like outdoor and sporting goods with longtime retail partners, following its successful expansion beyond baby and into home earlier this year. The new verticals include seasonal and year-round categories such as water and winter sports, camping, outdoor toys, and athletic gear.

"This expansion is just the beginning of what's ahead with even more vertical launches on the near horizon as we scale our returns recommerce technology into every corner of retail," said Emily Hosie, REBEL founder and CEO. "Sports and outdoor goods are higher-ticket items–items consumers often need but that come with a premium price tag. Through our strong retail partnerships, we're able to make perfectly good returns from desirable brands accessible and affordable while reducing retail waste. MarcyPen has played a pivotal role in our journey, and we look forward to building on this partnership as we accelerate our mission in this next phase of growth."

As demand from both retailers and consumers accelerates, REBEL's rapid growth demonstrates how quickly returns recommerce is becoming an essential part of the retail economy. In August 2025, the Company surpassed one million products processed, delivering 2,640% growth in just three years. Over the past year, the Company added a significant number of new popular brands to its network while also doubling its contribution to environmental sustainability. REBEL is also on track to divert over 25 million pounds of returns from landfills by the end of 2025.

"REBEL is leading the returns recommerce revolution," adds Hosie. "We've built the technology and infrastructure for what's next in retail where returns create value, sustainability drives growth, and circular retail becomes the standard. At the same time, we're helping families stretch their budgets further, giving them access to the brands they love at unbeatable prices."

As retailers face mounting pressure from economic uncertainty, REBEL has emerged as the scalable solution to drive circular retail forward—helping brands recover value from domestic inventory, meet sustainability goals, and deliver everyday affordability to consumers.

About REBEL

REBEL is the ultimate destination to Shop Smarter™. By offering unbeatable savings of up to 70% off on open-box and overstock products, REBEL makes it simple to shop with purpose every day. REBEL partners with the most popular brands to bring the very best assortment of open-box and overstock products right to their customers' doorsteps. As the only certified B-Corp in returns recommerce, REBEL keeps more than 25 million pounds of product out of landfills annually.

About MarcyPen Capital Partners

MarcyPen Capital Partners ("MarcyPen") is a next generation investment platform that provides strategic capital to early and growth stage consumer businesses that create, move, and lead culture. The firm provides solutions-oriented capital to leading consumer businesses positioned to meet the needs and expectations of the everchanging consumer, prioritizing strong engagement and collaboration with the companies in which it invests. Leveraging its proprietary and global ecosystem of relationships with entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of industry, MarcyPen provides strategic insights and guidance seeking to help business builders scale. The firm pursues investments across subsectors that include beauty & personal care, consumer products, fashion & lifestyle, food & beverage, health & wellness, marketplaces, PR & creative, and tech-enabled services.

Contact:

Christina Sfeir

347-970-6487

[email protected]

SOURCE REBEL