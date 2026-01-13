Rebel Bourbon brings back Rebel Root Beer

Popular root beer whiskey infused with natural flavors makes a comeback

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Bourbon has announced the return of fan-favorite Rebel Root Beer Whiskey to its award-winning Rebel Bourbon lineup. An unconventional twist on Rebel's time-honored wheated recipe, Rebel Root Beer features Rebel Straight Bourbon Whiskey infused with the bold and creamy flavor of root beer. Rebel Root Beer is bottled at 70 proof (35% ABV) and available nationwide this month at a minimum suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750mL bottle and $0.99 per 50mL bottle.

Rebel Root Beer Whiskey features aromas of classic sassafras and vanilla coupled with aged bourbon whiskey. Its taste profile includes classic sharp root beer flavors of sassafras, vanilla, licorice and molasses plus bourbon whiskey and caramel and honey notes, and a lingering sweetness and spicy sassafras finish.

"We listened to the real trailblazing rebels out there, and brought back Rebel Root Beer," said Philip Lux, Rebel Bourbon brand manager. "It's available in a variety of size options for enjoying neat, chilled, in cola cocktails and more. Rebel Root Beer is fun and tasty, but doesn't have any rules – on purpose."

Rebel Root Beer's distinctive label features an eye-catching illustration of a frothy mug of root beer paired with a bourbon barrel. On-premise consumer activation plans include merchandise giveaways such as stickers, coasters, t-shirts and hats with unmistakable "Shoot the Root" branding and shot machines to serve chilled pours of Rebel Root Beer Whiskey.

The Rebel Bourbon product locator can be used to find Rebel Root Beer at local retailers.

About Rebel Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including Single Barrel American Whiskey of the Year for Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel also won a double platinum medal at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, a double gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal and Consumer's Choice Award at the 2025 SIP Awards. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

