REBEL FUELS LAUNCHES TO TRANSFORM WASTE CO2 INTO CARBON-NEUTRAL FUELS

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Fuels Inc., a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, announced today its launch to address climate change through innovative carbon recycling technology. The company aims to revolutionize the fuel industry by converting waste carbon dioxide into carbon-neutral fuels, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Rebel Fuels' plants will capture biogenic CO 2 from sources such as ethanol and alcohol distilleries, wastewater treatment plants, and biogas facilities. The captured CO 2 is then combined with renewably produced hydrogen to create carbon-neutral fuels, establishing a circular carbon economy that repurposes waste streams into valuable, sustainable fuel products.

During the launch, Rebel Fuels appointed two distinguished industry veterans to its advisory board. Jon Harman and Barbara Toole O'Neil bring decades of combined expertise in energy, sustainability, and industrial processes to help guide the company's strategic direction.

"By recycling waste CO 2 into usable fuels such as methane, we're reducing emissions and creating a circular carbon economy," said Toby Tiktinsky, CEO of Rebel Fuels. "In focusing on drop-in ready fuels, we will be able to leverage existing infrastructure, allowing utilities and industrial operations to decarbonize processes that are otherwise difficult to electrify."

The company's mission aligns with global efforts to combat climate change while maintaining the practical benefits of existing hydrocarbon fuels. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Rebel Fuels is committed to creating positive environmental impact alongside financial returns.

About the Advisory Board Appointments:

Jon Harman joins the advisory board as a recognized cleantech industry leader with over two decades of experience in pioneering advanced energy technologies. Currently serving as Applications Engineering Services Director at Ceres, he previously led a £100M investment program in solid oxide electrolysis technology and secured multiple international technology licensing deals. His expertise in hydrogen production technologies and sustainable energy solutions will be invaluable in guiding Rebel Fuels' strategic initiatives and technology development.

Barbara Toole O'Neil brings nearly four decades of expertise in climate and energy services and environmental solutions as Principal Scientist at Aster Global Environmental Solutions. With an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron and a B.S. in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University, Barbara serves as a Lead Verifier for California Air Resources Board and is an ICAO Certified CORSIA Verifier. She serves on the Hearing Board of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, and she brings comprehensive expertise in environmental compliance and carbon markets to Rebel Fuels' advisory board.

About Rebel Fuels Inc.

Rebel Fuels Inc. is a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to developing and commercializing carbon recycling technology that converts waste CO 2 into carbon-neutral fuels. The company aims to help utilities and industries decarbonize processes that are difficult to electrify. Its mission is to decarbonize the world's fuel supply.

For more information, visit www.rebelfuels.com

