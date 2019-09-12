Rebel Girls Announces a Year-Long Partnership and $100K Donation to the International Rescue Committee

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Girls – the award-winning cultural media engine behind the bestselling book series and podcast, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls—announced yesterday a partnership and $100K donation to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) over a 12-month period. The announcement was made at the WORLDZ 2019 convention in Long Beach, CA by Rebel Girls CEO Elena Favilli during the convention's GoodFronts presentations.

The IRC responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and gain control of their future. Its programming focuses on bringing health, safety, education and economic well-being to the world's most vulnerable. Rebel Girls' donations will be used to fund immediate IRC needs, in addition to the IRC's Women's Protection and Girls Empowerment programs.

The IRC is committed to addressing the needs of women and girls globally; breaking down the barriers on their path to success; and advancing gender equality. As part of these goals, Rebel Girls will partner with IRC to support refugee women who are aspiring entrepreneurs and refugee girls who are aspiring leaders. Some programs that Rebel Girls will implement in coordination with the IRC include a match donation campaign for the holiday season and a celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day with two programs at IRC's San Diego Women's Center.

"I am pleased to announce our commitment to the International Rescue Committee, in a longstanding endeavor to help refugee and asylum-seeking women and girls. As an immigrant myself, I have been witness to the difficulties associated with resettlement in a new country—though I cannot begin to imagine the hardship that most endure. Rebel Girls has always supported immigrant women through the telling of their stories, and my intention is for Rebel Girls to continually break barriers as champions for immigration around the world," said Rebel Girls CEO Elena Favilli.

"We are grateful and thrilled to partner with Rebel Girls to help women and girls rescue their dignity, hope, and potential," said Colleen Ryan, Global Vice President of Global Communications and Content. "Our aim is to empower and encourage refugee women and girls to dream, think, and achieve as big as the incredible women featured in Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls."

About Rebel Girls:

Rebel Girls is an award-winning cultural media engine, spanning over 70 countries. Through a combination of thought-provoking stories, creative expression, and business innovation, Rebel Girls is on a mission to balance power and create a more inclusive world. Rebel Girls is home to a diverse and passionate group of rebels who work in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Merida (Mexico), London, and Milan. Find Rebel Girls online ( rebelgirls.co ), on Facebook ( Facebook.com/rebelgirls ), Instagram ( @RebelGirls ), and Twitter ( @RebelGirls ).

