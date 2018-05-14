Rebel Group, Inc. Announces Record Viewership for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Tournament in Shanghai, China

REBEL FC 7 – FIGHT FOR HONOUR was held on April 29, 2018 at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai China. The event involved ten matches between fighters, which included a combination of Chinese and global fighters, including two title fights with the winners, Kazumasa Majima (Japan) and Shuhei Sakano (Japan) winning the Featherweight and Bantamweight fights, respectively.

Around 1,500 viewed the event live. Additionally, through Rebel's five major MMA & Sports professional media partners and nine broadcasting media partners, viewership of the tournament broke Rebel's previous historical records. Television viewership reached 4,500,000 viewers, including 1,290,000 from Guangdong Sports Channel, Rebel's official broadcast partner in China for all its 2018 events. The total digital broadcast viewership reached 8,332,000, including 2,572,000 viewers on Yizhibo, 1,423,000 on QiE, and 1,423,000 on PPTV Sports. On social media, viewership totaled 85,362,000, with highlights including 77,800,000 hashtag views on Weibo and 7,000,000 Miaopai Video views.

Mr. Justin Leong, Chief Executive Officer of Rebel, stated, "Our 7th MMA event broke all previous records, both quantitatively and qualitatively, as we witnessed a uniquely thrilling event. This success was due in no small part to the strong relationships we have developed with our media partners. We would like to extend a special thanks to these media partners that contributed so much to this success."

Mr. Leong continued, "Our combination of home grown Chinese talent, along with international stars, has consistently drawn new fans for each event. We believe that Rebel Group will continue to deliver top notch fights and grow our fandom. We are excited to position ourselves to hold more events per year and continue to provide exceptional entertainment in China and internationally."

About Rebel Group, Inc.

Founded in 2013, with headquarters in Singapore. Rebel Group, Inc. is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) entertainment company, focused on organizing, promoting and hosting MMA events that attract talented fighters from all over the world. Rebel Group, Inc produces and distributes its events through the internet and social media, and seeks to sell the rights to distribute videos of its MMA events to television stations. The Company carries out its operations through managing events, fighters, ticket sales, sponsorships, and pay-per-view purchases and operates under the Rebel Fighting Championship brand. For more information about the Company, please visit www.rebelfightingchampionship.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Rebel's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the necessary skills and experience , and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Rebel encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Rebel's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

