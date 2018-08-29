Rebel Poet Philippe Petit to Speak at Catskills' Literary Center
Renowned high-wire artist to share insights on creativity at West Hurley's Poetry Barn
WEST HURLEY, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Poetry Barn is pleased to announce that Philippe Petit, best known for his 1974 illegal high-wire walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center, will lead a lively conversation on creativity and risk-taking on Oct. 7.
Lissa Kiernan, Poetry Barn's director, says, "It's an honor to host Philippe Petit, whose accomplishments are a poetic blueprint for how to balance risk-taking with technique and determination." Mr. Petit has said that walking on the cable was an effort to "extend the boundaries of poetry."
His appearance opens the Poetry Barn's doors to the public during their Peak Color Poetry Retreat, Friday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 8. The rest of the retreat will revolve around a daily workshop, "The Living Object: Image & Movement," led by award-winning poet Judith Vollmer. Participants will work with prompts and found objects and study poems by highly visual poets.
Mr. Petit's presentation begins at 4 p.m., with tickets offered at $20. In addition to his motivational speech, he will also read his first poem, published at age 17.
A literary center located in New York's Catskill Park, Poetry Barn offers workshops, readings, retreats, and the largest independent poetry lending library in the region.
