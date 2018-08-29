Rebel Poet Philippe Petit to Speak at Catskills' Literary Center

WEST HURLEY, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Poetry Barn is pleased to announce that Philippe Petit, best known for his 1974 illegal high-wire walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center, will lead a lively conversation on creativity and risk-taking on Oct. 7.

Lissa Kiernan, Poetry Barn's director, says, "It's an honor to host Philippe Petit, whose accomplishments are a poetic blueprint for how to balance risk-taking with technique and determination." Mr. Petit has said that walking on the cable was an effort to "extend the boundaries of poetry."

Chrisa Hickey [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

His appearance opens the Poetry Barn's doors to the public during their Peak Color Poetry Retreat, Friday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 8. The rest of the retreat will revolve around a daily workshop, "The Living Object: Image & Movement," led by award-winning poet Judith Vollmer. Participants will work with prompts and found objects and study poems by highly visual poets.

Mr. Petit's presentation begins at 4 p.m., with tickets offered at $20. In addition to his motivational speech, he will also read his first poem, published at age 17.

A literary center located in New York's Catskill Park, Poetry Barn offers workshops, readings, retreats, and the largest independent poetry lending library in the region.

Photo: Chrisa Hickey [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Related Images

philippe-petit.jpg



Philippe Petit



Chrisa Hickey [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

peak-color-poetry-retreat.png



Peak Color Poetry Retreat



Oct. 5-8, 2018

poetry-barn-interior.jpg



Poetry Barn Interior



Showing shelves and Ashokan High Point.

Related Links

Poetry Barn's Website

Peak Color Poetry Retreat

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/17858908

SOURCE Poetry Barn