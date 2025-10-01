Rebel Rabbit Launches Tea-HC: A Freshly Brewed Organic THC-Infused Sweet Tea with Lemon

Southern roots meet innovative social drinking in Rebel Rabbit's newest Lab Rabbit release.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Rabbit, the Greenville-based pioneer in THC-infused beverages, today announced the launch of Tea-HC, its first-ever freshly brewed organic tea with a squeeze of lemon. This new release blends authentic southern sweet tea tradition with a refreshing, health-conscious twist — and a Rebel Rabbit edge.

Tea-HC is crafted with organic Nilgiri black tea from the mountains of Southern India, known for its strong cup, fragrant bouquet, and hazel color. By lowering the sugar content from traditional recipes and adding fresh lemon juice, Rebel Rabbit has created a lighter, more refreshing version of a southern staple — one that balances tradition with modern wellness trends.

Innovation Rooted in the South

The idea for Tea-HC was inspired by the runaway success of Rebel Rabbit's Lab Rabbit Blackberry Lemonade with caffeine, which quickly became a fan favorite. Building on that momentum, Rebel Rabbit leaned into its South Carolina roots and began experimenting with sweet tea — a drink synonymous with southern culture.

Pierce Wylie, Founder & CEO of Rebel Rabbit, said:

"Our customers loved the Lab Rabbit Blackberry Lemonade with caffeine, so we knew we had to keep exploring new caffeinated options. Being from South Carolina, sweet tea was the natural next step. Tea-HC is our fresh-brewed, organic version of a southern staple — with a squeeze of lemon and an infusion of THC. Now we want to hear from our community: try it, give us your feedback, and help us decide if this becomes a permanent part of the Rebel Rabbit lineup."

The Lab Rabbit Program

Tea-HC launches as part of Rebel Rabbit's Lab Rabbit Innovation Program, a platform where the brand experiments with new flavors, formats, and functional infusions. Lab Rabbit SKUs are released in limited batches exclusively online, inviting customers to provide feedback that helps shape whether products become permanent additions to the lineup.

Why Tea-HC Stands Out

Freshly brewed organic Nilgiri black tea

Balanced sweetness — lower sugar than traditional southern sweet tea

— lower sugar than traditional southern sweet tea Fresh lemon juice for tartness & balance

Natural caffeine from tea leaves paired with THC infusion for a unique, uplifting experience

paired with THC infusion for a unique, uplifting experience Exclusive Lab Rabbit drops available only at drinkrebelrabbit.com

Call to Action

Tea-HC is available now for purchase exclusively at drinkrebelrabbit.com through the Lab Rabbit Program. Customers are encouraged to order, taste, and share their feedback to help shape the future of this innovative SKU.

Follow Rebel Rabbit on social at @drinkrebelrabbit.

About Rebel Rabbit

Rebel Rabbit is a Greenville, SC-based beverage company on a mission to redefine social drinking. Its THC-infused High Seltzers and Lab Rabbit innovation drops provide refreshing, non-alcoholic options for customers looking to mix up their drinking rituals and explore new experiences.

