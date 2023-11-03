Rebel Rates Top Local Health Insurance Agents Helps Thousands of Families Enroll & Save Money With Best Health Insurance Plans & Rates During the Annual Healthcare Marketplace Open Enrollment Period From Nov. 1st Through Jan. 15th

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Rates Is The #1 Top Local Insurance Agent Search Directory & Insurance Rate Comparison Website that's disrupting the online insurance marketplace by helping consumers compare best unbiased rates to save money then helping them find a helpful Top Local Agent near them on their directory for all questions, free expert advice and coverage at best rates and excellent customer service.

This year 4 out of 5 people will be able to find a Health Insurance Plan for $10 or less on the Marketplace after subsidies based on income with greater choice of issuers compared to last year. To see what kind of savings you qualify for contact a Top Local Health Insurance Agent near you to compare Best Health Insurance Plans & Rates available in your area and get enrolled into a plan in minutes either by phone, online or in person by visiting www.RebelRates.com 

Whether you are thinking about a Marketplace Health Insurance Plan, Private Health Insurance Plan, or a Short-Term Medical Plan always contact a Top Local Health Insurance Agent in your area first to learn all your options and learn which insurance companies offers some of the best rates, services and benefits based on your individual needs and income. For a Free Health Insurance Checkup contact a Top Local Health Insurance Agent in your area at www.RebelRates.com 

As a convenience some Top Local Agents will list their My Insurance Storefront on their profiles so consumers can simply "Shop, Quote & Enroll" online 24/7 for all types of insurance coverages such as Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Dental Plans, Final Expense, Annuities, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Supplements, Critical Illness, Disability, Short Term Medical, Vision and Long-Term Care. To learn more about Top Local Agents in your area and the products and services they offer visit www.RebelRates.com

Rebel Rates Gives Back – Helping Kids With Cancer One Policy At A Time
Get your policy with our Top Local Agents with Hearts. Top Local Agents, along with Rebel Rates, donates a portion of agents' profile listing fees to help support Angel Wishes to kids with cancer. Top Local Agents also make donations towards Kids Angel Wishes every time a policy is issued to a customer who contacted them through the Rebel Rates website. When consumers support Top Local Agents with Hearts by getting their insurance policy with them, they're also helping to support and grant more Angel Wishes to kids with cancer everywhere one policy at a time.

