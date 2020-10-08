Rebelle Opens Flagship Dispensary & Retail Location In Commonwealth Of Massachusetts

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebelle, the retail brand of vertically integrated recreational marijuana company Community Growth Partners (CGP), officially opens its flagship dispensary at 783 South Main Street, Great Barrington, Mass today, October 8th, 2020. The brainchild of CGP founder Charlotte Hanna, Rebelle was created to elevate the cannabis experience and offer exceptional, ethically focused and locally sourced cannabis products and lifestyle accessories.

The flagship location in the heart of the picturesque Berkshires is the first retail offering from CGP, a woman and minority-owned cannabis company based in Massachusetts that empowers communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis criminalization.

Hanna spent 12 months transforming the historic property's 3,000 square foot space into a warm and inviting wellness destination inspired by the Danish design principle of Hyggee. Cannabis connoisseurs and novices alike are invited to enjoy experiential interactions and wellness offerings, such as the terpene experience table where customers can learn about the beneficial properties of the plant. Rebelle's outdoor space is unique for the industry and throughout the half acre, customers can explore yurts designed to provide meditative experiences through sound and immersive light.

Rebelle also offers personal consultations and premium products from trusted local cannabis brands, including the finest selection of aromatic cannabis flower, longer-lasting, sweet tooth satisfying edibles, and tincture formulas that deliver targeted results. Additionally, there are high-quality topicals, premium-grade concentrates, exceptional vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, and pre-rolls as well as a wide variety of accessories, including grinders, lighters, papers, glass, batteries, and more.

"As a woman, mother and wife, I felt I could bring a new voice to the cannabis legalization movement," explained Hanna. "I've never understood why – as a society – we've criminalized this plant. I'm excited to change peoples' hearts and minds by sharing the Rebelle experience. I wanted to design a store that felt approachable, warm and inviting – like being at home."

Throughout the year Rebelle will host experiential events, seminars and educational classes, and fundraisers. And in time for the holiday season, Rebelle will be unveiling new product formulations, brands and product offerings. Additionally, Rebelle donates 3% of the net profits towards expunging low-level cannabis convictions and empowering the community.

For further information go to www.letsrebelle.com.

ABOUT REBELLE

Rebelle is the retail brand of vertically integrated recreational marijuana company from Charlotte Hanna, founder of Community Growth Partners (CGP). The new store, located in the heart of the Berkshires, was created to elevate the cannabis experience and offer exceptional, ethically focused and locally sourced cannabis products and lifestyle accessories. https://letsrebelle.com/

ABOUT COMMUNITY GROWTH PARTNERS

Community Growth Partners (CGP), a woman- and minority-owned cannabis business based in Massachusetts, is dedicated to empowering communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis criminalization. CPG empowerment efforts include creation of internship and career opportunities with our non-profit partners, a commitment to recruiting a workforce from disproportionately impacted communities like Pittsfield and North Adams, and expungement fund that works to overturn low-level cannabis convictions in Massachusetts. https://www.communitygrowthpartners.com/

SOURCE Rebelle

Related Links

https://www.letsrebelle.com

