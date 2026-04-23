Rebelle Rally Welcomes Stryten Energy as Official Gold Partner

Stryten Energy expands its involvement in the 11-day endurance rally event as a new Gold Partner for 2026.

RENO, Nev., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rebelle Rally announces Stryten Energy as a Gold Partner for the 2026 competition, building on a relationship shaped over several years in the field.

While new as an official partner, Stryten Energy has been involved in the Rebelle Rally with team entries for the past several years and stage sponsorship. Their presence has been felt throughout the competition, while they engage directly with the kind of terrain and conditions their battery technology is built to withstand.

Rebelle Rally vehicle with Stryten Energy EFB battery

Stryten Energy is an energy storage solutions company specializing in battery technologies that support critical industries, including transportation, military, and industrial applications. Many of their solutions operate behind the scenes, in systems expected to perform without failure in environments where consistency matters.

In 2024 and 2025, Stryten Energy also supported a team of employees, Jully Hirt and Amanda Elve, equipping their 2022 Jeep Gladiator with Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) technology. Built for durability and reliability, the battery is designed to withstand the high heat and sustained demands the Rally is known for.

"The Rebelle Rally has always been about capability, resilience, and proving what is possible – a true proving ground," said Rebelle Founder Emily Miller. "We are honored to provide that platform for Stryten to showcase their strengths."

According to Mike Judd, Stryten Energy CEO and President, and avid off-roader, the Rebelle serves as an excellent platform for development, not only putting their product to the test but their people. In 2026, two employee teams will compete, and the company already has teams in training for the 2027 Rebelle.

"Stryten Energy's partnership with the Rebelle Rally is grounded in shared values," said Judd. "The spirit of the Rebelle Rally is not unlike our culture at Stryten, where we operate under five core values: Care, Challenge, Commit, Create and Change. These values are reflected in how we invest in our people, our products, and our customers. We aren't afraid to take on tough challenges, which naturally align with what the Rebelle Rally represents."

About the Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States and grounded in its commitment to women in automotive and motorsport. The world-class event is an outdoor endurance competition that spans more than 2,500 kilometers across the iconic terrain of Nevada and California. Precision driving and navigation, not speed, define the competition, with competitors relying on maps, compasses, roadbooks, and strategy in a format unique to the Rebelle. GPS and electronic devices are strictly prohibited. The Rebelle Rally is widely regarded as a proving ground for people, products, and stock manufacturer vehicles. This year's event is the 11th edition taking place October 7-17, 2026. For more information, visit rebellerally.com.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

SOURCE Rebelle Rally