Rebellion Energy II, LLC furthers Powder River Basin stacked-pay successes with the announcement of premium 30-day IP from step-out Frontier well

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellion Energy II, LLC ("Rebellion"), supported by certain investment funds managed by NGP Energy Capital, announced today results of a well recently completed in the Frontier formation in the Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Wyoming.

The Habanero W 4175-25-36-1FH ("Habanero"), located in Section 25 & 36-41N-75W, Campbell / Converse Counties WY, API Number 049-005-63826 generated an IP 24 hour rate of 2,966 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") (73% oil) on a 24/64 choke and an IP 30 day rate of 2,502 boe/d (74% oil) from a 9,392-foot lateral length, or 266 boe/d per 1,000 lateral.

Staci Taruscio, President and CEO of Rebellion stated, "We continue to focus on the top-tier unconventional Niobrara and Mowry plays, however this step-out well de-risks additional inventory in the Frontier. The Habanero well along with recent nearby results in the Niobrara and Mowry reinforce the prolific stacked oil pay nature of the Powder River Basin. We are extremely excited about the PRB and about having multiple ways to win with this asset."

Rebellion, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an oil and gas exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas assets. Rebellion owns approximately 54,000 net acres in the PRB. Rebellion currently holds more than 3,000 permits to drill making it the 4th largest permit holder in the PRB.

