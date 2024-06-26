Rebellion Ventures Emerges to Build the Future of AI Super Capability, Generating 10-100x Productivity Gains

Rebellion partners with entrepreneurs to build autonomous operations and AI agents, revolutionizing business models and ushering in the era of artificial super capability

Rebellion Ventures today announced its inaugural fund, which is dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs to build what it coined the era of artificial super capability (ASC) through autonomous operations and AI agents that have the power to revolutionize business models and unleash the greatest productivity boost in human history.

Rebellion foresees the shift from passive, intelligence-focused AI to action-oriented artificial super capability that drives business outcomes autonomously. In the real world, it is the context-specific ability to act that delivers results, rather than general intelligence. AI capabilities will evolve to be superior to humans in areas such as speed, cost, and accuracy. This shift will create an era of artificial super capability, with the potential to increase productivity by 10 to 100 times, unleashing growth and transforming business models and the way we work. Rebellion predicts the emergence of a diverse AI workforce across industries, including AI workers, digital humans, autopilots, and autonomous agents. These entities will bring super-human capabilities, continuously learning, observing, thinking, and acting 24/7 to proactively achieve business goals and elevate human work.

Rebellion partners with entrepreneurs to build revolutionary new ventures focused on autonomous operations and AI agents through its inaugural $12.9 million pre-seed/seed fund. The fund brings an operating track record of building companies to multi-billion dollar IPO and M&A exits and an advisor network of over 70 unicorn founders, operators, and industry experts in AI and automation as limited partners. Rebellion provides access to industry relationships, operating playbooks, and critical expertise that entrepreneurs need to build and scale disruptive startups.

Through the fund's companies, Rebellion targets to collectively create at least $100 billion in annual productivity value for customers by 2030 based on initial ROI metrics. The fund has thus far partnered with 12 pioneering startups creating or enabling autonomous operations and AI agents, transforming areas such as engineering, sales, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Subsequent to Rebellion's initial investment, half of these ventures have already raised more capital at higher valuations. The fund expects to partner with an additional 25 startups over the next 18 months.

Rebellion is led by Jukka Alanen, who was previously SVP of Strategy, Corporate, and Business Development at PagerDuty. He helped build the company to a $2.8 billion IPO and led the strategy to revolutionize digital operations management with AI and automated workflows. Venture partners include Dr. Ramesh Raskar, a professor at MIT Media Lab and a renowned AI innovator, entrepreneur, and advisor with over 130 patents, and Aaron Aubrecht, a top product executive with a $1.2 billion M&A exit. The fund's limited partners include over 70 unicorn founders, executives, and industry experts in AI and automation who are part of the Rebellion Advisor Network, lending their expertise and relationships to the fund and its portfolio companies.

"We are excited to partner with entrepreneurs who challenge the status quo and reimagine operations and business models for the era of artificial super capability," said Jukka Alanen, Managing Partner of Rebellion Ventures. "To help entrepreneurs build this future of productivity, we bring the power of our community of unicorn founders, operators, and experts and our collective experience and relationships in the industry."

Recognizing its responsibility in this new era, Rebellion seeks to be a force for good by elevating human work, committing to ethical practices in AI and automation, and contributing positively to societal and economic development. The fund has pledged 1% of its profits to give back to the community.

