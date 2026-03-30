Rebellions Closes $400 Million Pre-IPO and Launches RebelRack™ and RebelPOD™ to Accelerate Global Expansion

New Rebellions RebelRack™ and RebelPOD™ available now, delivering fully deployable, vertically integrated AI infrastructure for production-scale environments

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellions, a global leader in AI inference infrastructure, has raised $400 million in a pre-IPO funding round led by Mirae Asset Financial Group and the Korea National Growth Fund. The round follows the company's $250 million Series C in September 2025, bringing total funding to $850 million and valuing the company at approximately $2.34 billion.

RebelRack™ and RebelPOD™ deliver fully deployable, vertically integrated AI infrastructure for production-scale environments.

With $650 million raised in the past six months — over 75% of its total capital to date — Rebellions is entering a new phase of growth focused on U.S. market expansion, scaled production of its Rebel100™ platform, and preparation for a future IPO.

The announcement comes at a defining moment for AI infrastructure. As AI adoption accelerates, the limiting factors are no longer model capability alone, but the ability to run those models efficiently, economically, and at scale in data center environments.

"AI is now measured by its ability to operate in the real world — at scale, under power constraints, and with clear economic return," says Sunghyun Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebellions. "That shifts the center of gravity toward inference infrastructure and software that makes that infrastructure usable. The companies that succeed in this era will not be defined by silicon alone, but by how effectively they integrate into the open source software ecosystem and enable developers to build and deploy without friction."

This perspective reflects a broader industry reality that infrastructure must support production workloads immediately, within existing data center constraints, while delivering sustainable performance over time.

Rebellions is expanding its global footprint with a focused push into the United States, where demand for efficient, deployable AI infrastructure is accelerating across cloud providers, Neoclouds, telecom operators, and government-backed initiatives. The expansion is led by Chief Business Officer Marshall Choy, who recently joined the company to drive global growth.

"The U.S. market is reaching a point where access to compute is no longer the only question — how efficiently that compute is used is becoming just as important," says Choy. "Organizations are looking for infrastructure that works within their existing environments, extends the life of their current investments, and enables new revenue-generating AI applications. That is where we are focused today."

At the core of this strategy is Rebellions' software-centric approach. The company has built a cloud-native AI stack and serving platform for production-scale deployment, underpinned by Kubernetes and designed to work natively with leading open source software, including vLLM, PyTorch, Triton, Hugging Face, and OpenShift. The platform delivers high-performance distributed inference, broad model support, and a consistent deployment experience.

This architecture reflects a clear belief that AI infrastructure will be defined by open ecosystems that abstract hardware complexity. By aligning with open source standards from the outset, Rebellions enables developers to deploy across diverse models and environments without proprietary lock-in. Combined with a mature, end user tested and validated software stack, this positions the company to support heterogeneous AI infrastructure at scale.

Additionally, Rebellions RebelRack™ and RebelPOD™ — both available today — extend the platform beyond silicon and software into fully deployable, vertically integrated AI infrastructure platforms. The RebelRack delivers a production-ready unit of inference compute, while the RebelPOD integrates multiple racks into a scalable cluster designed for large-scale AI deployment.

Together, these solutions represent a shift toward delivering complete, modular AI infrastructure that can be deployed, replicated, and scaled across data center environments. Built on the chiplet-based Rebel100™ NPU, the platform is optimized at the system level for performance-per-watt and cost efficiency, enabling organizations to operate AI workloads within real-world power and infrastructure constraints.

The round is led by Mirae Asset Financial Group, whose leadership includes early investors in SpaceX, bringing a track record of identifying companies that redefine foundational industries.

"Amid the global race for AI leadership, venture capital plays a critical role in identifying and backing high-potential companies. Mirae Asset has supported Rebellions since its Series A, driven by strong conviction in its potential," said Eung-Suk Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investment. "We are proud to support Rebellions – the first company backed by the Korean National Growth Fund – as a strategic partner in demonstrating its capabilities and value on the global stage."

The Korea National Growth Fund, a public-private program established to support strategic industries — particularly AI and semiconductors — also participated in the round, choosing Rebellions as its first investment as part of the K-Nvidia initiative. This milestone highlights the strategic importance of Rebellions within Korea's broader ambition to build globally competitive AI leaders.

With strong capital backing, expanding global operations, and availability of its next-generation Rebel platform, Rebellions is advancing toward a future public offering.

"Our objective is to build a durable infrastructure company that enables the next phase of AI adoption," concludes Sunghyun Park. "That requires long-term investment in software, systems, and ecosystem — in addition to hardware — and a clear focus on making AI deployable at scale."

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About Rebellions

Rebellions builds what the AI era needs: purpose-built inference accelerators delivering the performance, efficiency, and supply chain resilience that enterprises and nations demand. Its flagship Rebel100™ delivers the best performance per dollar per watt – built for inference from the ground up, not retrofitted from training – with full-stack software built entirely on open source and open standards. With proven commercial deployments already live across enterprises and governments, and a chiplet architecture built for the most demanding AI workloads, Rebellions gives every organization and nation the ability to own and control their AI, not just access it. Backed by Aramco, Arm, Kindred Ventures, KT, Mirae Asset Group, Samsung, SK Hynix, and SK Telecom, Rebellions is headquartered in South Korea with operations in the United States. Learn more by visiting www.rebellions.ai, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/rebellions-ai, and on X at twitter.com/rebellions_inc.

SOURCE Rebellions