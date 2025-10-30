Rebellion's Heartland 3 Project Earns 'AA' MSCI Carbon Project Rating, Validating Premium-Quality Methane-Abatement Credits

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellion Energy Solutions' Heartland 3 Methane Abatement and Land Restoration Project [ACR1023] has received a Carbon Project Rating of AA from MSCI, placing it in the top 10 percent of all carbon projects MSCI has rated.

The AA-level MSCI Carbon Project Rating, which evaluates the environmental integrity of carbon projects, indicates a "high likelihood" that each credit represents a real and additional one-tonne reduction of CO₂e emissions. Heartland 3 also received top-10 percent scores across all core emissions integrity criteria: additionality, quantification and permanence.

The rating applies to approximately 600,000 metric tonnes CO₂e of verified methane-abatement credits, brought to market from ACR1023 from this U.S.-based project, the majority of which is 2024 vintage.

"A top-tier rating like this confirms that climate impact can be measured with discipline. It also pushes the conversation forward – toward greater accountability, transparency and trust in the market," said Staci Taruscio, CEO of Rebellion Energy Solutions.

Heartland 3 builds on Rebellion's crediting track record, including its BeZero Carbon "A"-rated pilot and growing portfolio of independently validated projects under ACR's orphan well methodology.

Rebellion Energy Solutions develops and markets premium-quality carbon credits from abating methane emissions from orphan oil and gas wells, setting a new benchmark for integrity through internal policies that ensure conservative, high-certainty estimates of the climate benefit.

By combining technical expertise, landowner collaboration and market discipline, Rebellion offers carbon buyers a credible path to climate impact – and positions itself as a leader in the evolution and integrity of carbon markets.

Parties interested in technical documentation or credit availability may contact: [email protected].

About Rebellion Energy Solutions

Rebellion Energy Solutions, a portfolio company of Grey Rock Investment Partners, is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Rebellion is a woman-led company with a multi-disciplinary team committed to environmental justice and sustainable solutions through oilfield cleanup. Its work supports land restoration, climate mitigation, and the generation of high-integrity, independently verified methane-abatement credits.

About Grey Rock Investment Partners

Grey Rock Investment Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that invests across the energy value chain, focusing on natural resources, geothermal power, carbon capture, industrial decarbonization and methane-abatement projects.

Heartland 3 was assigned a Carbon Project Rating of AA by MSCI as of October 24, 2025.

This is a solicited rating.

Kerry Malone

[email protected]

918-625-4958

