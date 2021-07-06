Rebellious Infusions Introduces New Caffeine-Free Product Line That Naturally Enhances Focus and Alertness

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellious Infusions , the leading organic, plant-based mixers in the energy drink category, has launched a new line of Caffeine-Free Infusions that offers natural alertness and focus without causing a spike or crash in energy. Powered with up to 200mg of antioxidants per serving, the liquid drink mixes are organic, keto and Paleo certified, and have zero sugar and zero calories. They are available in two flavors: Sangria and Wildberry.

"Our new Caffeine-Free line is just in time for summer, when staying hydrated and energized can be challenging as we spend more time outdoors," Doug DuMars, co-founder and CEO of Rebellious Beverage Company. "Whether you're an active individual who enjoys being outside or a busy parent on the go, our Caffeine-Free Sangria and Wildberry are small, portable, and can be added to any beverage. They're also kid-friendly, since they're free from harmful chemicals often found in conventional energy drinks."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , too much caffeine can pose a danger to your health. This includes trouble sleeping, dizziness, high blood pressure, and anxiety. In addition, it causes dehydration -- a symptom exacerbated by hot temperatures during these summer months.



With all-natural ingredients like rooibos, hibiscus, monk fruit, and lemon, Rebellious Infusions' Caffeine-Free products are free of sugar, calories, artificial colorings, flavors, sweeteners, and fillers. The high antioxidant content also helps boost immunity and hydration.

Rebellious Infusions' Caffeine-Free Sangria and Wildberry are available for purchase on drinkrebellious.com and Amazon . Interviews are available upon request. High-res images can be found here .

About Drink Rebellious:

Rebellious Infusions are high-quality, USDA organic liquid infusion products that come in various distinct signature flavors that can be added to water, smoothies, and other beverages and foods. Each portable packet contains up to 300mg of antioxidants — that's up to 50 times more antioxidants than most ready-to-drink teas. Best of all, Rebellious Infusions have zero sugar and zero calories.

For more information on Rebellious, visit drinkrebellious.com and follow @drinkrebellious on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Alyssa Tria

647-385-7120

[email protected]

SOURCE Rebellious Infusions