Rebellis Group and Toney Healthcare Announce Partnership with Advent Advisory Group

Accelerates Innovation and Growth in Healthcare Consulting for All Three Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebellis Group and Toney Healthcare are pleased to announce a partnership under which Advent Advisory Group has joined its family of brands. The partnership creates a stronger alliance of the three firms, now delivering comprehensive management consulting services, clinical operations solutions, and expanded audit and compliance services to a national roster of commercial and government-sponsored health plans.

This alliance establishes a powerful collaboration between Rebellis Group, Toney Healthcare, and Advent Advisory Group, each operating as an independent brand and contributing unique expertise. Advent, a leader in healthcare quality compliance and HEDIS® auditing, compliments the service offerings provided by Rebellis Group and Toney Healthcare in the healthcare consulting space. Toney Healthcare brings extensive experience in medical utilization and care management, while Rebellis Group adds its proven expertise in health plan strategy, compliance, risk adjustment, pharmacy, and system optimization.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our firms as we continue to expand our services and provide more comprehensive solutions to health plans and their partners, ultimately improving care for members and patients," said Betsy Seals, CEO of Rebellis Group. "With Advent in the fold, we are now even better positioned to address the evolving demands of the healthcare industry."

"We are excited to partner with Rebellis Group and Toney Healthcare through this strategic partnership," said Jean Vertefeuille, CEO of Advent Advisory Group. "This collaboration enhances our ability to provide more comprehensive solutions and achieve our growth objectives, all while maintaining the high standards on which our clients rely," added Liz Everitt, President of Advent Advisory Group.

The partnership is backed by Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners.

About Rebellis Group

Rebellis Group is a leading strategic advisory firm focused on providing expert guidance to Medicare Advantage organizations, provider groups and their partners. Rebellis maintains a team of expert consultants with decades of experience in health plan strategy, operations and compliance. Rebellis focuses on assisting organizations achieve success amidst a rapidly changing regulatory environment. For more information, please visit www.rebellisgroup.com.

About Toney Healthcare

Toney Healthcare provides expertise in all aspects of medical and behavioral health management for health plans nationwide. Toney Healthcare maintains an extensive US-based team of managed care experts, including physicians, nurses, social workers and non-clinical personnel, with experience in clinical operations execution, quality, accreditation and compliance. For more information, please visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

About Advent Advisory Group

Advent Advisory Group is a national leader in healthcare quality compliance, specializing in HEDIS® audits, data validation, and regulatory compliance services. Advent helps health plans and healthcare organizations achieve high standards of compliance and quality performance. For more information, please visit Advent Advisory Group.

Media Contact:

Kristina Adrian

[email protected]

SOURCE Rebellis Group / Toney Healthcare