Rebellis Group Launches

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Rebellis Group, LLC, a new government programs consulting firm designed to meet the unique needs of the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Founded by industry veterans and former Gorman Health Group executives Betsy Seals and Debra Devereaux, Rebellis Group aims to deliver to clients a modern experience marked by flexibility, hands-on expert assistance, technological expertise, and tangible results.

"Our industry is undergoing a massive transformation. To win in today's landscape, organizations need deep regulatory, operational, clinical and technical expertise combined with a fast, flexible nimble approach. Deb and I have assembled a team of experts uniquely able to deliver in the new era of healthcare," says Betsy Seals, co-founder of Rebellis Group.

Designed for today's healthcare organization, Rebellis Group offers a full spectrum of services to assist in streamlining and optimizing systems and processes, connecting the dots between strategic and operational functions to maximize revenues, increasing agility, and developing fundamental insights for effective management with projects spanning all aspects of the organization including executive strategy support to vendor evaluation, auditing, and software implementation management.

Combined, Ms. Seals and Ms. Devereaux bring decades of operational, clinical and leadership experience, having served hundreds of clients, including some of the nation's largest and most well-known managed care companies. Before founding Rebellis Group, Betsy Seals served as the Chief Consulting Officer and Deb Devereaux as the SVP of Pharmacy Operations at Gorman Health Group, prior to its acquisition in August of 2017.

Rebellis Group is serving clients nationwide with satellite offices in Northern California, Colorado and Florida. Please visit www.rebellisgroup.com to learn more.

About Betsy Seals, Co-Founder, Rebellis Group

Betsy is a nationally-recognized leader in the managed care industry with over 17 years of experience. Betsy has been quoted in numerous industry publications, including USA Today, and brings to the table a solid mix of leadership and business acumen, as well as regulatory and strategic knowledge within the Managed Care landscape.

About Deb Devereaux, MBA, RPh, Co-Founder, Rebellis Group

Deb is a nationally recognized pharmacy expert with a diverse background in acute care, government programs, and managed care, and offers more than 30 years of clinical and regulatory expertise combined with a successful track record in business operations and leadership.

