Rebelstork and Ergobaby Come Together for Families and Future Generations

Ergobaby is the latest brand to join Rebelstork's Reluvable™ Collective, giving more life to their

products and greater access to consumers

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Rebelstork, certified B Corporation and the largest returns recommerce platform in the North American baby industry, continues to propel the circular economy, welcoming Ergobaby to the ReLuvable™ Collective to extend the life of their products. The ReLuvable™ Collective empowers parents to shop sustainably and purchase unused open-box and returned Ergobaby products at a fraction of the cost through Rebelstork's platform.

"We are steadfast in our mission to make quality baby gear accessible and affordable to families while working to reduce waste across the industry and we are thrilled to have Ergobaby join us on this journey as part of the ReLuvable™ Collective," said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO of Rebelstork. "Partnering with brands as interested as we are in extending the life cycle of their products and protecting our planet is why we started The ReLuvable™ Collective and together we are significantly reducing the number of quality products that end up in landfills."

Ergobaby is renowned for their award-winning baby carriers, strollers, bouncers and more and now customers across North America can seamlessly and safely purchase their open-box and returned baby gear through a branded open-box store front on Rebelstork's platform. All products sold on the platform are quality vetted and approved so customers can shop confidently, knowing that their items have been through Rebelstork's Pinky Promise inspection process.

"Since Ergobaby was founded, our goal has been to make the most durable, comfortable, and longest lasting products in the world and we've delivered! We also know most babies only need carriers, bouncers, and even strollers for a few years, which led us to our new promise to our customers and our planet to ensure Ergobaby products get more use, more adventures, and more snuggles by more families," said Jason Frame, CEO of Ergobaby. "We're excited to partner with Rebelstork and join the ReLuvable™ Collective and can't wait to watch this partnership grow and continue reducing our impact on the environment while simultaneously making our products more accessible to more families."

Ergobaby is the most recent baby gear brand to join Rebelstork's fast-growing ReLuvable™ Collective, joining other top brands including Babyletto, Bumbleride, BabyBjörn, 4Moms, Keenz, and others. To date Rebelstork has diverted over 200,000 pieces of baby gear from landfills.

About Rebelstork

Rebelstork is on a mission to make Parenting Lighter™ providing premium value for parents and creating a more sustainable world for the next generation. Founded in 2020, Rebelstork is the largest returns recommerce marketplace for baby gear in North America. Female founded and a certified B-Corporation, Rebelstork was created to empower parents, brands, and retailers to participate safely and easily in the circular economy. Their proprietary technology helps divert the largest assortment of overstock and retailer returned baby gear away from landfills and into the homes of customers at a fraction of the retail price. For more information, visit rebelstork.com or contact [email protected].

About Ergobaby

Founded by a mother in 2003, Ergobaby was founded on the belief that there's magic in every little parenting triumph, even during the not-so-joyful jobs of raising your little one. Through award-winning baby carriers, strollers, and more, Ergobaby is committed to providing parents with the foundation to thrive with products that are engineered for comfort and ease.

SOURCE Rebelstork