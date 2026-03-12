Rebelution Partners with Best 365 Labs and Growvana to Scale Science-Backed Cellular Health on Amazon and Beyond

Pioneering NAD and Mitochondrial Optimization Company Taps Rebelution E-Commerce's Infrastructure to Deliver Affordable, Ground-Zero Natural Health and Wellness to Everyone.

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebelution, a full-service e-commerce agency and operational infrastructure provider powered by Growvana, today announced a strategic partnership with Best 365 Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioscience Health Innovations (OTC: BHIC), to lead the company's Amazon operations as Best 365 Labs accelerates its mission to make science-backed cellular health accessible and affordable for everyone.

Best 365 Labs is not just another supplement brand. Built around its proprietary MODS Max™ (Mineral Oxide Delivery System) platform, the company has solved one of the most persistent challenges in nutritional science: bioavailability. Where conventional oral supplements deliver just 10–20% of their active ingredients, MODS Max achieves enhanced bioavailability through a patented mechanism that transiently opens tight junctions in mucosal membranes— enabling the body to absorb what it takes. This breakthrough spans sublingual, oral, nasal, and topical formats across a portfolio of 30 patent-pending formulations targeting NAD restoration, hormonal optimization, sleep architecture, tissue repair, metabolic health, and longevity.

The company refers to this as "affordable ground-zero natural health and wellness"— the principle that total cellular health should begin at the biological root cause, not mask symptoms, and should be accessible to everyone regardless of income or zip code. By dramatically improving how the body absorbs nutrients, peptides, and bioactive compounds, Best 365 Labs has created a new category of high-performance supplements at price points that put total cellular health within reach for everyday consumers.

Best 365 Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioscience Health Innovations, publicly traded as BHIC on the OTC market. The company is actively pursuing a major exchange uplist as it scales operations and expands its retail footprint nationwide.

Through this partnership, Rebelution will own Best 365 Lab's full Amazon commercialization strategy— from product detail page optimization and brand storefront development to conversion-focused content execution and marketplace growth. Growvana's platform infrastructure will power the operational backbone, enabling the retail channel scalability and supply chain discipline that a high-growth, publicly traded company demands. Together, the engagement represents a complete modernization of Best 365 Labs' Amazon presence—built to institutional standards and designed to grow alongside BHIC's trajectory toward a major exchange uplist.

"We are excited for what Rebelution and Growvana can help us accomplish through their Amazon prowess and AI-driven technology. They are the option we have been looking for on the Amazon front and gaining traction and education on the numerous innovations we have and are releasing. Our breakthroughs in NAD optimization and total cellular health — powered by MODS Max — have opened up what we call affordable ground-zero natural health and wellness, and this partnership gives us the infrastructure to bring those innovations to millions of consumers who deserve access to real science-backed solutions."

— Darren Lopez, CEO, Best 365 Labs / Bioscience Health Innovations (OTC: BHIC)

"Best 365 Labs is building something exceptional — a health and wellness brand backed by real science and a disciplined growth strategy aimed at the public markets. Powered by Growvana's platform and operated by Rebelution's infrastructure, we are bringing our full operational capability to this partnership. Our focus is on centralizing Amazon ownership, driving content excellence, and creating the kind of scalable, compliant infrastructure that institutional investors and retail ecosystems demand. We are proud to support Best 365 Labs at this pivotal stage of its growth."

— Melonie Carnegie, CEO, Rebelution

With over 5,000 patient-uses and zero serious adverse events reported, MODS Max has demonstrated both safety and efficacy across a wide range of applications — from NAD/mitochondrial restoration and natural testosterone optimization to sleep support, tissue repair, and metabolic health. As BHIC prepares for a major exchange uplist, this Amazon partnership represents a critical step in scaling consumer access and building the retail infrastructure to support that transition.

About Best 365 Labs

Best 365 Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bioscience Health Innovations (OTC: BHIC), is a health and wellness innovation company on a mission to help people live healthier, longer, and more vital lives through mitochondrial and metabolic optimization. The company's portfolio features 30 patent-pending formulations powered by MODS Max™, a proprietary mineral oxide delivery system that achieves higher bioavailability. Best 365 Labs is pioneering affordable ground-zero natural health and wellness, making advanced cellular health science accessible to everyone. BHIC is currently traded on the OTC market and is actively pursuing a major exchange uplist (OTC: BHIC). For more information, visit best365labs.com.

About Rebelution

Rebelution is a full-service e-commerce agency and operational infrastructure provider managing more than 2 million ASINs with AI-driven technology that helps brands dominate Amazon, Walmart, and Target. As the operational engine behind the Growvana platform, Rebelution delivers capital efficiency, advanced logistics, and end-to-end channel management for high-growth brands across e-commerce and traditional retail. For more information, visit joinrebelution.com.

About Growvana

Growvana is an advanced omnichannel distribution platform that powers brand acceleration through sophisticated technology and multi-channel integration across Amazon, Walmart, Target, and brick-and-mortar retail. For more information, visit growvana.com.

