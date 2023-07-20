Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo, LLP (RAM Law) Named One of New Jersey's Best Places to Work in 2023 by NJBIZ

News provided by

RAM Law

20 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey law firm Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo, LLP (RAM Law) has been included in the 2023 winners for New Jersey's Best Places to Work from NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business journal. The firm has locations in New Brunswick, Somerville, and Freehold.

Continue Reading
Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo, LLP (RAM Law) Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work in 2023 by NJBIZ
Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo, LLP (RAM Law) Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work in 2023 by NJBIZ

With 150 winners in total across small, medium, and large NJ employers, RAM Law joins the other winners in the small companies category (15-49 employees). Winners are determined by the employees of these companies themselves through a survey conducted by BridgeTower Media's Best Companies Group. Workers are able to share feedback about their employers, and these companies can learn from and act on the data given.

Founded in 2007 by partners Ed Rebenack, Craig Aronow, and Jay Mascolo, RAM Law is a firm specializing in personal injury and accident litigation. RAM Law offers a full, award-winning team of associates, counsel attorneys, and paralegal staff.

The No. 1 employer in the state as well as the full list of rankings of all honorees will be revealed on September 28, 2023 during the official Best Places to Work awards ceremony, taking place at the Event Center at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. All winners will also be included in a special section included with the October 2nd issue of NJBIZ.

The full list of New Jersey's Best Places to Work, 2023 as reported by NJBIZ can be found here.

Additional information on RAM Law can be found here.

PRESS CONTACT:
Anna Walsh
Pace Public Relations
[email protected]
917-969-7081

SOURCE RAM Law

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.