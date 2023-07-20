NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey law firm Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo, LLP (RAM Law) has been included in the 2023 winners for New Jersey's Best Places to Work from NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business journal. The firm has locations in New Brunswick, Somerville, and Freehold.

Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo, LLP (RAM Law) Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work in 2023 by NJBIZ

With 150 winners in total across small, medium, and large NJ employers, RAM Law joins the other winners in the small companies category (15-49 employees). Winners are determined by the employees of these companies themselves through a survey conducted by BridgeTower Media's Best Companies Group. Workers are able to share feedback about their employers, and these companies can learn from and act on the data given.

Founded in 2007 by partners Ed Rebenack, Craig Aronow, and Jay Mascolo, RAM Law is a firm specializing in personal injury and accident litigation. RAM Law offers a full, award-winning team of associates, counsel attorneys, and paralegal staff.

The No. 1 employer in the state as well as the full list of rankings of all honorees will be revealed on September 28, 2023 during the official Best Places to Work awards ceremony, taking place at the Event Center at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ. All winners will also be included in a special section included with the October 2nd issue of NJBIZ.

The full list of New Jersey's Best Places to Work, 2023 as reported by NJBIZ can be found here .

Additional information on RAM Law can be found here .

