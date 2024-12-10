Rebind Announces New Collection of AI-Powered, Expert-Guided E-Books Ahead of the Holidays

The company's latest e-books explore timeless social issues through AI-powered virtual book club-style discussions with Roxane Gay, Bill McKibben, Deb Olin Unferth, and Sadie Stein

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebind , the first AI-native publishing company transforming classic literature into interactive, guided experiences, today announced a collection of rebound e-books that dive deep into meaningful themes of societal norms, mortality, spirituality, and more. A first-of-its-kind collaboration between expert commentators and AI, Rebind blends recorded commentary with its proprietary discussion engine to create a deeply personal, engaging, and enriching reading experience through e-books. The perfect holiday gift for book lovers, individual e-books and annual subscriptions can be purchased by visiting rebind.ai .

"It has been a privilege to work with another esteemed group of Rebinders to make classic literature more accessible and encourage a thoughtful reexamination of how these works remain remarkably relevant in modern society," said John Kaag, co-founder of Rebind. "The Rebind team is dedicated to collaborating with influential voices to change reading for the better and bring their essential perspectives to more readers through the power of AI technology."

The new titles include:

" The Age of Innocence " by Edith Wharton – rebound by Roxane Gay , national bestselling author, New York Times opinion writer, Guggenheim Fellow, and Gloria Steinem Endowed Chair in Media, Culture, and Feminist Studies at Rutgers University-New Brunswick , who leverages her expertise in analyzing societal norms, gender dynamics, and personal identity to provide a contemporary vantage point of Wharton's critique of societal constraints and individual freedom.

" by – , national bestselling author, opinion writer, Guggenheim Fellow, and Gloria Steinem Endowed Chair in Media, Culture, and Feminist Studies at , who leverages her expertise in analyzing societal norms, gender dynamics, and personal identity to provide a contemporary vantage point of Wharton's critique of societal constraints and individual freedom. " Selections from John Muir " by John Muir – rebound by Bill McKibben , writer of the first book for a general audience about climate change, founder of 350.org and Third Act, and winner of the Gandhi Peace Prize, who draws from his deep knowledge of natural science and ecology to explore works from the author who is credited with spearheading the U.S. conservationist movement.

" by – , writer of the first book for a general audience about climate change, founder of 350.org and Third Act, and winner of the Gandhi Peace Prize, who draws from his deep knowledge of natural science and ecology to explore works from the author who is credited with spearheading the U.S. conservationist movement. " Metamorphosis and Two Other Stories " by Franz Kafka – rebound by Deb Olin Unferth , novelist, short story writer, memoirist, Guggenheim Fellow, and professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin , who uses her experience teaching writing in a prison outreach program to analyze Kafka's critique of post-industrial society.

" by – , novelist, short story writer, memoirist, Guggenheim Fellow, and professor of English at the , who uses her experience teaching writing in a prison outreach program to analyze Kafka's critique of post-industrial society. " Pride and Prejudice " by Jane Austen – rebound by Sadie Stein , author, critic, and editor for The Paris Review, who brings great enthusiasm to discussing a timeless exploration of social class, marriage, and morality in early 19th-century England .

Through thought-provoking videos and interactive book club-style conversations, sourced from hundreds of hours of original commentary, readers can explore interpretations, historical context, and reflections from the world's most intriguing companions. With Rebind's grounded AI experience, users are encouraged to unpack the deeper meaning behind the text and develop their own viewpoint of classics.

"In my heart of hearts, The Age of Innocence is my favorite book, and I'm excited to be able to share my love for Edith Wharton's brilliant writing and sharp wit with new and returning readers," said Roxane Gay. "In many ways, the themes present in this classic – economic stratification, political corruption – continue to resonate today and have new things to teach us."

"Muir at his best helped mainstream America to see the world in a new way; he invented a grammar and a rhetoric of wildness that reframed the land around us. And the roots of all that lie in the trip he took as a very young man across the southeast, and then across the continent into the highlands of California. It's an epic journey, especially of the mind," said Bill McKibben.

Individual titles are $59.95, and annual subscriptions providing access to the expanding Rebind library are available for $120. To buy and keep up-to-date on new releases, please visit rebind.ai .

About Rebind

Rebind is an innovative e-reading publishing company that transforms classic literature into interactive, guided experiences with films and AI conversations, infused with original commentary from experts known as Rebinders. The product creates access to great works of literature, spirituality, and philosophy with people you know and respect. Influential authors, actors, educators, philosophers, and more provide original insights into timeless classics – enriching the reading experience with personal anecdotes, historical context, reflections, and guided discussions. These conversations explore meaningful questions about the text and invite readers to reflect deeply on their own lives. For more information, visit rebind.ai .

SOURCE Rebind AI