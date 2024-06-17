Rebind, The First AI-Native Book Publishing Company, Opens Beta Access

Renowned Authors John Banville, Chloé Cooper Jones, Peter Catapano, Clancy Martin, and John Kaag lend their expertise in new e-reading experience, with many more to follow

BOSTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebind Publishing, the first AI-native book publishing company, opens beta access today on mobile, tablet, and desktop. Rebind is a new e-reading platform bringing books to life with interactive, immersive experiences led by the greatest minds of our times.

Beginning today, Rebind rolls out its beta collection, with a selection of some of the greatest classic titles paired with expert guides (called Rebinders):

John Banville , Irish novelist and Booker Prize winner, explores Dubliners

, Irish novelist and Booker Prize winner, explores Chloé Cooper Jones , two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, teaches Heart of Darkness

, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, teaches Peter Catapano , Op-Ed Editor for The New York Times , rebinds The Great Gatsby

, Op-Ed Editor for , rebinds Clancy Martin , Author and Guggenheim Fellow, examines Thus Spoke Zarathustra

, Author and Guggenheim Fellow, examines John Kaag , Author of NYT Editor Choice and NPR Best Books, dives deeper into Walden

These distinguished voices are matched with their favorite classic, philosophical or spiritual work, and share their passion and insights with readers to create greater ease, access, and understanding to literature. Once readers open a book with Rebind, they are immersed in an expertly-crafted, guided experience. Rebinders orient readers with scene-setting videos and contribute more content about the book than sometimes the original work itself. At any time, readers are able to watch, read, and discuss, all within the pages of the e-books.

"We're thrilled to be opening up and unlocking these treasured books for both new readers of the classics as well as those returning to their favorites," said John Dubuque, Rebind's CEO and Co-Founder. "We know that so many people have reading bucket lists, and we're making it possible for readers to dive into meaningful, and sometimes challenging texts, with increased confidence and interest because you're guided by an expert with a fresh take."

How it works: Visit rebind.ai and sign up to join Rebind's beta. Once in the experience, select a work of classic literature from Rebind's library. Readers are greeted with original videos by experts that provide personal anecdotes, historical context, and reflections. At the end of each section of text, the book features an interactive chat window where you can converse with the Rebinder of the book in an AI discussion generated from extensive interviews. Readers can ask countless questions within the book and get immediate, personal, and relevant answers from expert commentary that help readers understand the text faster and better.

Clancy Martin, Rebinder and team member, interviews these experts and collects their insights to authentically ground the AI conversations. "We're creating access to scholars, writers, and teachers who are championing learning and rooting on readers towards deeper understanding," he said. "We want more people to fall in love with these books–the characters, the themes, the lessons–as we have."

The technology: Rebind records more than 20 hours of original commentary and then uses AI to distribute that commentary into interactive conversations in an e-reading experience. It is AI-chat infused with exclusive, expert content. Readers will experience book club-style conversations infused with original Rebinder commentary from passionate experts at pivotal moments of the book.

"This is a Gutenberg moment in the history of reading, breathing new life into the classics with conversations happening right on the page," said John Kaag, Rebind Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Rebinder. "We look forward to helping people connect more deeply with these books, and more importantly, with themselves."

ABOUT REBIND

Rebind.ai is a new book publishing house that believes reading was never meant to be a solitary practice, but rather an occasion to converse, engage and connect. Rebind is teaming up with the greatest minds of our day to deliver a deeper way to connect to literature. Rebind is an e-reading experience with integrated AI-chat functions that sample from original recorded content to create engaging and highly personal conversations. These conversations explore meaningful questions about the text and invite a reader to reflect deeply on their own lives. Dynamic video interviews with Rebind experts add rich context and insights while you read, creating a guided, immersive experience. Rebind creates access to great works of literature, spirituality, and philosophy with people you know and respect. A new way to read awaits. For inquiries, please email [email protected].

