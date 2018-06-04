Rebiotix Microbiota Restoration Therapy™ Products, Microbiome Health Index™ to Take Center Stage at Digestive Disease Week 2018

The schedule of presentations at DDW2018 is as follows:

Podium Presentation: The Microbiota-based Drug RBX2660 is Efficacious and Safe in Patients with Recurrent Clostridium difficile Infections: Results from 2 Controlled Clinical Trials Investigators: E. Dubberke, P. Plumb, R. Orenstein, S. Khanna, G. Hecht, H. DuPont, C. Lee, D. Gerding Day & Time: Tuesday, June 5, 2:45-3:00 pm EDT Session & Location: 146A; 4485 Clinical Practice, Healthcare Delivery and Disparities



Poster Talk: A Lyophilized, Non-frozen, Oral Microbiota-based Drug RBX7455 is Safe, Reduces Clostridium difficile Infection Recurrence, and Restores the Microbiome Investigators: S. Khanna, D. Pardi, D. Gerding, K. Blount, C. Jones, B. Shannon, E. Deych Day & Time: Tuesday, June 5, 12:00-2:00 pm EDT Session & Location: Tu1883 Clinical Track, Microbiome in Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease



Poster Talk: Developing Microbiome Rehabilitation Biomarkers for Clostridium difficile Infections: Continued Evaluation of a Prototype Microbiome Health Index™ Investigators: K. Blount, C. Jones, B. Shannon, E. Deych Day & Time: Tuesday, June 5 12:00-2:00 pm EDT Session & Location: Tu1872 Clinical Track, Microbiome in Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease

Rebiotix Inc., which is part of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group, is a late-stage clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionize the treatment of debilitating diseases. Rebiotix possesses a deep and diverse clinical pipeline, with its lead drug candidate, RBX2660, in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection. RBX2660 has been granted Fast Track status, Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its potential to prevent recurrent C. diff infection. Rebiotix's clinical pipeline also features RBX7455, a lyophilized non-frozen, oral capsule formulation, which is currently the subject of an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection. In addition, Rebiotix is targeting several other disease states with drug products built on its pioneering Microbiota Restoration Therapy™ platform. The MRT™ platform is a standardized, stabilized drug technology that is designed to rehabilitate the human microbiome by delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient's intestinal tract via a ready-to-use and easy-to-administer format. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human microbiome-directed therapies, visit www.rebiotix.com.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women's health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalized healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

