Rebiotix's Lee Jones to Receive TRUST 2018 Courageous Women in Health Care Award

The annual award celebrates Minnesota women and companies in health care who have taken a risk and demonstrated courage in navigating the unknown to help the health care industry to move boldly to transform its future. The TRUST 2018 Courageous Women in Health Care Awards will be presented on April 11, 2018.

"It is indeed an honor to be recognized among the list of 20 outstanding women from across Minnesota for the TRUST 2018 Courageous Women in Health Care Award," said Jones. "Having been involved in healthcare for the better part of 30 years, it is encouraging to see this professional recognition of deserving women who seek to upend conventional thinking as we do at Rebiotix. I am honored to be part of a movement where women are starting more companies, taking risks and working to create a more innovative business culture in Minnesota."

With more than 30 years of experience as a life sciences entrepreneur, Lee is a pioneer in the rapidly growing field of microbiome-based therapeutics, having co-founded Rebiotix in 2011. Today, Rebiotix is the microbiome industry leader with multiple drug products in both early and late stage clinical trials, highlighted by RBX2660 and RBX7455. RBX2660 is currently being evaluated in an international Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection, while RBX7455, a lyophilized, non-frozen, oral capsule formulation, is the subject of a Phase 1 clinical study for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection.

About Rebiotix Inc.

Rebiotix Inc. is a late-stage clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionize the treatment of debilitating diseases. Rebiotix possesses a deep and diverse clinical pipeline, with its lead drug candidate, RBX2660, in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection. RBX2660 has been granted Fast Track status, Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its potential to prevent recurrent C. diff infection. Rebiotix's clinical pipeline also features RBX7455, a lyophilized non-frozen, oral capsule formulation, which is currently the subject of an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection. In addition, Rebiotix is targeting several other disease states with drug products built on its pioneering Microbiota Restoration Therapy™ (MRT™) platform. The MRT platform is a standardized, stabilized drug technology that is designed to rehabilitate the human microbiome by delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient's intestinal tract via a ready-to-use and easy-to-administer format. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human microbiome-directed therapies, visit www.rebiotix.com.

