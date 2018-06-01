Rebiotix's President and CEO, Lee Jones to Participate in Microbiome-Focused Panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention

Joining Ms. Jones on the panel will be several leaders in the field of microbiome development, investment and commercialization, including Dr. Mervyn Turner, Ph.D., CEO of MJ Turner Consulting and former Chief Strategy Officer of Merck & Co Inc, and Per Falk, MD, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. On April 5, Ferring and Rebiotix announced the acquisition of Rebiotix by Ferring.

"As the leader in the microbiome therapeutics industry, Rebiotix values opportunities to participate in discussions that fuel innovation and help to pave the way for the first microbiome-derived products to advance from bench to bedside," said Ms. Jones. "The 2018 BIO International Convention is an ideal venue for such a discussion, and I look forward to joining the other panelists as we explore the opportunities of microbiome drug development and the promising future for microbiome-based therapies."

Details of the microbiome panel discussion are as follows:

Event:

2018 BIO International Convention Panel:

The Path from Bugs to Drugs: Approaches to Microbiome-Based Therapies Date/Time:

Monday, June 4, 2018; 2:30 pm – 3:45 pm, EDT Location:

Room 210B, Level 2 Boston Convention & Exhibition Center





Panelists

- JP Benya, MBA, Vice President Commercial at Assembly Biosciences - Per Falk, MD, Ph.D, Chief Science Officer at Ferring Pharmaceuticals - Lee Jones, Co-founder, President and CEO of Rebiotix - David Steinberg, MBA, Chief Innovation Officer at PureTech Health - Mervyn Turner, Ph.D., CEO at MJ Turner Consulting (Panel Moderator)

About Rebiotix Inc.

Rebiotix Inc, which is part of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals Group, is a late-stage clinical microbiome company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to revolutionize the treatment of debilitating diseases. Rebiotix possesses a deep and diverse clinical pipeline, with its lead drug candidate, RBX2660, in Phase 3 clinical development for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection. RBX2660 has been granted Fast Track status, Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its potential to prevent recurrent C. diff infection. Rebiotix's clinical pipeline also features RBX7455, a lyophilized non-frozen, oral capsule formulation, which is currently the subject of an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection. In addition, Rebiotix is targeting several other disease states with drug products built on its pioneering Microbiota Restoration Therapy™ platform. The MRT™ platform is a standardized, stabilized drug technology that is designed to rehabilitate the human microbiome by delivering a broad consortium of live microbes into a patient's intestinal tract via a ready-to-use and easy-to-administer format. For more information on Rebiotix and its pipeline of human microbiome-directed therapies, visit www.rebiotix.com.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women's health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalized healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com

