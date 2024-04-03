Reboot & BattlePlan Join XAI Network to Propel On-Chain Gaming Forward

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reboot, the novel gaming protocol powering Pixel Vault's flagship game, BattlePlan, today announced its strategic partnership with The Xai Foundation, core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, to advance the landscape of on-chain gaming. BattlePlan, one of the fastest-growing on-chain games, will leverage Xai's technology to provide an enhanced gaming experience for its rapidly expanding user base.

Anticipated to launch on Xai during Q2 2024, BattlePlan's integration marks a pivotal moment for both the game and the broader on-chain gaming ecosystem. By leveraging the capabilities of the Xai network, BattlePlan is poised to elevate the gaming experience, paving the way for new innovations and opportunities within the industry. Further, BattlePlan marks just the first planned game coming to the Reboot Protocol.

Expressing enthusiasm for the integration, Pixel Vault CEO, Sean Gearin, stated, "We have helped to develop an ecosystem that starts with fun games and then uses blockchain technology to enhance the experience by driving value back to players, content creators, developers, and more. We have great respect for the goals defined by the Xai team and we are looking forward to working with them to scale the network and broaden its player base."

Launched in early January on Arbitrum Nova, BattlePlan – developed by Pixel Vault – has rapidly garnered a dedicated following, boasting up to 5,000 weekly active users who spend an average of two hours per day immersed in gameplay. Season One has seen an impressive participation rate, with over 10,000 players putting their skill to the test thus far, amassing over 7.5 million transactions.

As BattlePlan prepares to scale and facilitate the onboarding of non-crypto-native players, the decision to transition to the XAI network alongside Reboot—the protocol powering BattlePlan—reflects a strategic move to a chain that is solely built for gaming, and will further improve game stability, transaction speed and improved player experience.

Each BattlePlan game session is fully verifiable on-chain, with transactions seamlessly executed behind the scenes. This infrastructure ensures players can focus solely on gameplay while enjoying the transparency and security afforded by blockchain technology.

Soby, a core contributor to Xai, added, "We are extremely excited to have the Reboot Protocol joining the Xai ecosystem. Pixel Vault, incubator to Reboot, has been at the leading edge of web3 for years, and alongside Xai, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of web3 gaming. Their team, brands, and partners will help us take things to the next level. GG."

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the XAI Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the XAI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About BattlePlan

Developed by Pixel Vault and powered by Reboot, BattlePlan is an on-chain strategic auto-brawler where players can wager their skill for real rewards.

About Pixel Vault

Pixel Vault is a pioneering blockchain gaming and IP development company dedicated to elevating crypto-native assets across a variety of mediums. With a focus on innovation and community, Pixel Vault strives to deliver immersive gaming and storytelling experiences that captivate audiences worldwide. The company is committed to building a vibrant and inclusive gaming and IP ecosystem that aligns the interests of players, collectors, and developers.

About Reboot Protocol

Reboot is a gaming protocol that converts player, developer, and contributor skills into rewards using decentralized, blockchain-based services, creating a sustainable token economy for skill-based games to thrive. For more information, access the Reboot whitepaper at reboot.gg .

