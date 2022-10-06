Rebound Communications Ranks No. 702 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Marketing Acceleration Company Demonstrates 893 Percent Growth over Three Years to Join America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebound Communications, a B2B Marketing and Commercial accelerator for life sciences technology and data companies, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Coming in at number 702 on the list, Rebound Communications has demonstrated 893 percent growth over three years.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This recognition by Inc. 5000 is a great honor, as well as a testament to our team, our dedication to customers and our creativity in helping them solve their most pressing commercial and marketing challenges," said Rebound Communications Founder and CEO Meridith Rohrbaugh . "We understand our clients' challenges at each stage of growth and have solutions that can help them improve their market presence, generate leads, enable sales, and improve customer experience. This helps them accelerate commercial performance and drive top-line revenue. With our deep domain expertise in life sciences, we onboard and ramp up quickly to help customers effectively target the right B2B buyer at the right time to maximize growth.

"We're thrilled to be recognized among our peers and across industries," Rohrbaugh added. "Being included on the Inc. 5000 list is a great validation of our strategy and our commitment to our clients."

Rebound Communications approaches marketing as a strategic driver, offering expertise in a variety of marketing disciplines, including product marketing and launch, lead generation, content development, voice of the customer, and in-person and virtual event management. Rebound's experts take pride in speaking the language of pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech buyers to drive results. As a marketing and commercial acceleration partner, Rebound integrates strategy with an experienced team that codify their expertise into accelerators, templates, tools, and playbooks that have enabled them to deliver results faster, more consistently, and with higher quality.

About Rebound Communications

Rebound Communications, headquartered in Phoenixville, PA, is a marketing and commercial acceleration firm that drives brand awareness, leads, and revenue for rapidly growing SaaS, life science data/technology, and health tech companies. Through its proprietary Marketing Acceleration™ tools, Rebound develops effective messaging, designs product launch strategies, and manages industry and company-hosted events, to enable sales and generate leads. The Rebound team brings deep roots in cloud technology and life sciences, decades of marketing and communications expertise, and personal passions for improving global health. Rebound Communications also provides consulting on organizational design and hiring strategy and offers accredited coaching to unleash a team's strengths and develop new managers into future leaders. Learn more at https://reboundb2b.com/.

