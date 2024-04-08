Rebound Medical Receives Growth Equity Investment from Castleford Capital

Investment supports Rebound Medical's DME services for orthopedic and vascular physician practices

DANBURY, Conn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleford Capital ("Castleford"), a private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare and pharmaceutical services companies, today announced a growth investment in Rebound Medical Systems Corp. ("Rebound"). Rebound provides durable medical equipment to patients recovering from orthopedic and vascular surgical procedures.

Rebound enables physician practices to deliver best in class DME products and services to its patients while minimizing office resources. Rebound administers the entire process including patient insurance verification, patient education and communication, delivery of equipment, accurately and efficiently processing claims, and provider communication management. Rebound empowers physician practices to provide beneficial products and services to its patients recovering from surgical procedures and managing chronic conditions related to deep vein thrombosis and lymphedema creating substantial value for patients and physicians.

"We will use this new capital to invest in our team and drive growth in our service territories, which build upon our dedication to physicians and their patients. The entire Rebound team is excited by this new partnership. I am thankful to our employees and business partners for their years of dedication. I am very appreciative of our physician and practice clients, who have positioned us for this transformational growth opportunity," said Todd Piatnik, Founder of Rebound.

"Todd and the team have built Rebound into an impressive organization," said Jeffrey Marlough, Managing Director at Castleford Capital, "and we look forward to enhancing the base of services and products that help orthopedic, vascular, podiatry, pain management and spine physicians deliver the best quality of care to their patients."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Rebound

Rebound is a provider of durable medical equipment and services to patients of orthopedic, vascular, podiatry, pain management and spine physicians. Offerings include pneumatic compression devices, electrical stimulus devices, wraps, garments and other accessories that facilitate recovery from surgery and manage chronic conditions. Our solutions make Rebound the preferred partner for physician practices seeking a reliable DME partner for their patients. Visit www.rebound-medical.com for more information.

About Castleford

Castleford is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and pharmaceutical services companies. Castleford and its operating team back entrepreneurs and management teams of middle market companies and partner with them to execute on focused organic and acquisition growth strategies to build exceptional companies. For more information on Castleford, please visit www.castlefordcapital.com.

