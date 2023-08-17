Rebound Named to the Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

Three-Year Revenue Growth of 543 Percent Places Rebound Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebound, a B2B marketing and commercial accelerator for technology and data companies in life sciences and healthcare, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. With a growing number of clients and offerings in the life sciences and healthcare verticals, Rebound has achieved 543 percent growth over the last three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list again this year is a testament to our team's expertise and the innovation we are bringing to the market with our commercial acceleration model," said Rebound Founder and CEO Meridith Rohrbaugh. "We understand the challenges our clients face in the life sciences tech and data space, so we can help them quickly close gaps in their marketing capabilities and drive revenue."

Rebound sees alignment across the entire commercial engine – from product to marketing to sales – as essential to revenue growth and company valuation. Rebound supports tech and data companies grow across all stages of their lifecycles, from Series A to publicly traded, with a broad set of services. Rebound also provides flexible engagement models, including support for strategic initiatives like a new product launch as well as fractional marketing teams for early-stage startups.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 —with the fast growth that requires— is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Rebound

Rebound is a marketing consultancy that partners with technology and data providers in life sciences and healthcare to accelerate their commercial performance. Rebound's team brings decades of experience in life sciences and deep expertise in all the key marketing disciplines, including product marketing, growth marketing, events, digital marketing, and operations. Top technology and data companies in the life sciences and healthcare verticals rely on Rebound to optimize their commercial capabilities to drive faster revenue growth and higher valuations. Learn more at reboundb2b.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact:

Debby Fireman

Fireworks

610.547.2229

[email protected]

SOURCE Rebound