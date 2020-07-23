Rebound with RetailMeNot: Mega Savings Event Today through Sunday, July 26

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot , a Vericast business and leading savings destination, officially kicks off its Rebound with RetailMeNot: Mega Savings Event , a four-day shopping event providing shoppers great deals while helping brands bounce back. Today through Sunday, consumers can shop exclusive deals from over 150 retailers including Macy's, Nike, Cabela's, Sephora, and Overstock, capturing deals including up to 20% cash back. Exclusive offers are available in categories for the entire household ranging from athleisure to accessories, home and decor, electronics, technology, beauty, fashion and more.

As the retail industry continues to evolve due to COVID-19, RetailMeNot has kept a close eye on shifting trends and sentiment from both retailers and consumers. Shoppers have prioritized essential purchases due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and are craving a sense of normalcy and a return to their usual shopping behaviors. As new fall routines and the back-to-learning season soon begins, consumers need savings more than ever. RetailMeNot expects that the Mega Savings Event will give shoppers an opportunity to save money and support their favorite brands.

Taking advantage of these discounts could not be easier. Consumers can simply head to MegaSavingsEvent.com to browse the deals. From there, they can use any promo code or offer when shopping on retailer websites.

Top offers available beginning today include:

Apple : Buy a Mac or iPad for college and get AirPods

: Buy a Mac or iPad for college and get AirPods Macy's : 12% cash back

: 12% cash back Nike : 10% cash back

: 10% cash back Overstock : 20% cash back

: 20% cash back Adidas : 20% Cash back

: 20% Cash back Tarte : 20% cash back and 15% off

: 20% cash back and 15% off Sephora : 10% cash back on $100+

: 10% cash back on $100+ Shutterfly : 40% off sitewide

: 40% off sitewide L'Occitane : 20% cash back

: 20% cash back Cabela's : 20% cash back

: 20% cash back AT&T: $80 cash back

cash back Michael Kors: Extra 50% PLUS 6% off, 10% off $170 Cash Back

Extra 50% PLUS 6% off, 10% off Cash Back Bonobos: 20% Cash Back

20% Cash Back ELF Cosmetics: 20% Cash Back and $10 Off $40+

20% Cash Back and Off $40+ Sperry: 20% Cash Back

20% Cash Back Kiehl's: 10% Cash Back

10% Cash Back Modcloth: 25% off sitewide

Visit www.MegaSavingsEvent.com to view the complete list of offers, and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for up to the minute news. These offers won't last long, so consumers are encouraged to check them out now and enjoy mega savings while shopping!

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot is a Vericast business. To learn more, visit http://www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

Press Contacts:

RetailMeNot

[email protected]

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE RetailMeNot

Related Links

http://www.retailmenot.com

