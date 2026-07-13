Rebox Corp Appoints Kyle Otting as CEO of North America's Leading Once-Used Corrugated Box Business

MONTREAL, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Rebox Corp, North America's largest buyer and seller of once-used corrugated boxes, announced the appointment of Kyle Otting as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 8, 2026. Otting succeeds Mark Young, who co-founded Rebox in 1990.

This appointment comes as demand accelerates for the reusable packaging model Rebox pioneered: buying once-used corrugated boxes directly from businesses looking for incremental revenue compared to recycling, then reselling them to businesses seeking a lower-cost, more sustainable alternative to new boxes.

Kyle Otting is appointed as CEO of Rebox Corp.

Rebox manages the sourcing, quality control, and logistics -- delivering easy, user-friendly solutions to its partners. Today, Rebox operates through more than 35 distribution centres across the U.S. and Canada, serving more than 2,000 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies.

As CEO, Otting will lead Rebox's overall strategic direction and scale its commercial and operational infrastructure. He will drive continued expansion across North America while preserving the customer relationships and service-first culture that have defined the company for more than 30 years.

Leadership to Match the Opportunity

Otting brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling reusable packaging and logistics businesses. He held leadership roles at IFCO Systems and CHEP USA before serving as CEO of two leading reusable packaging companies, 48forty Solutions and PLA Solutions. As CEO, he built and scaled national sales organizations, completed multiple acquisitions, and delivered sustained double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth.

"Kyle is an outstanding leader with deep experience building and scaling reuse-based businesses," said Young, who will transition into a role on Rebox's Board of Directors. "Kyle's track record in reusable packaging, national logistics operations, building strong commercial organizations, and driving customer-centric growth makes him exceptionally well suited to lead Rebox in its next chapter."

Otting joins Rebox to apply that operating experience to a business he describes as uniquely well positioned for the direction the market is heading.

"Rebox is a remarkable business with a dual-sided model that turns once-used boxes into revenue for businesses that would otherwise recycle them and repurposes them as a lower-cost, sustainable alternative for businesses buying new. The rising cost of new corrugated boxes and the shift towards a more sustainable, circular economy are both strong tailwinds for Rebox, making it more important than ever for businesses to consider alternatives. The foundation is strong and I'm looking forward to working with this team to accelerate our growth," said Otting.

Rebox enters this next chapter as the established market leader in once-used corrugated boxes, with the team, the model, and the leadership to scale it.

About Rebox Corp

Rebox is North America's largest buyer and seller of once-used corrugated boxes, turning used corrugated boxes into revenue for businesses that have them and cost savings for businesses that need them. By helping customers choose reuse over recycling, Rebox supports lower packaging costs, reduced disposal expenses, and more sustainable operations. With more than 30 years of experience, 35+ distribution centers across the United States and Canada, and relationships with more than 2,000 businesses, Rebox provides practical reuse solutions at scale for businesses across North America. Learn more at reboxcorp.com.

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SOURCE Rebox Corp.