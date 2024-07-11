REBRAND NY LAUNCHES TO EMPOWER A NEW GENERATION OF PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REBRAND NY is proud to announce its official launch, dedicated to supporting professional athletes in their pursuit of off-field ventures. Positioned at the nexus of sports and culture, REBRAND offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance the personal and professional growth of athletes at every career stage – from amateur (NIL) to the professional level. Recognizing the untapped potential that exists during an athlete's career, REBRAND develops innovative marketing, investment, partnership and business strategy solutions that optimize an athlete's brand value and empower them to achieve long-term goals.

As part of its strategic brand launch, REBRAND produced The Draft Capsule, an exclusive event during NBA Draft week in New York. The event featured premier names in basketball, sports and culture, providing a unique space for top NBA prospects to connect with industry professionals, prominent NBA icons, entertainers, and leading brands including Nespresso, The Players' Tribune, and The Enemy. These partnerships underscore REBRAND's commitment to fostering meaningful connections and opportunities for emerging athletes, supporting their off-field ventures and professional growth.

REBRAND is co-founded by Chris Bernard and Alen Mamrout, who collectively boast more than fifty years of experience in the sports and fashion industries. The team is poised to redefine the landscape of athlete-centric business strategy with their extensive knowledge and expertise in athlete recruitment and management, marketing, business development, investment, brand licensing, retail and manufacturing.

Bernard is an accomplished marketing executive with over two decades of expertise crafting and elevating brand identities. Before founding REBRAND, he served as Senior Vice President of Athlete Marketing & Development for The Players' Tribune, where he oversaw brand positioning, drove partnership growth, and shaped global strategy as part of the Minute Media executive team. Before Players' Tribune, he served as Vice President of Player Development for the New York Knicks, where he oversaw marketing and team operations, working closely with players and Madison Square Garden executives for fifteen seasons.

"Success for athletes is often defined by statistics, wins, and championships. Fortunately, we live in a new era where athletes' success is not defined solely by the boundaries of sports. At REBRAND, we partner with athletes to strategically create opportunities outside of the game. Our vision is to help the new generation of athlete professionals recognize how their career can be a springboard for future success and equip them with the tools to bridge the gap between the locker room and the boardroom," says Bernard, co-founder and CEO of REBRAND.

Mamrout is the CEO and founder of American Exchange Group, established in 2008, a leader in design, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products including watches, jewelry, footwear, small leather goods, hair accessories, cold weather accessories, tech wearables and beauty products. American Exchange Group maintains a portfolio of owned and licensed brands including Aerosoles, iTOUCH Wearables, ROCAWEAR, Alexis Bendel, Ed Hardy and Marc Ecko. Prior to creating American Exchange Group, Alen owned fine jewelry and Swiss timepieces retail stores in New York City.

"Joining forces with Chris to launch REBRAND is an exciting and strategic venture as we are committed to bridging the world of sports and fashion to provide an innovative approach to brand development. As a dominant player in the fashion accessories design space, we anticipate bringing American Exchange Group's wealth of knowledge, relationships and extensive resources to athletes and talent in efforts to propel their brands to new heights. In today's ever-changing landscape, silos are no longer beneficial, and we are dedicated to collaborating across a variety of industries in order to present groundbreaking, new opportunities to talent," says Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group and co-founder of REBRAND.

In a strategic collaboration, REBRAND will work closely with American Exchange Group to leverage the company's logistics, brand management, retail relationships, sourcing, and manufacturing capabilities, extending REBRAND's offerings. Further enhancing its services, REBRAND is partnering with Giant Propeller, a full-service marketing agency renowned for its holistic and agile approach. This alliance ensures that athletes benefit from top-tier marketing, digital content creation, social media management, video storytelling, web development, and commercial production services.

REBRAND is a client-centric business strategy company dedicated to athletes. We serve our athlete network and business partners by fostering new and existing relationships and identifying innovative business opportunities with diligence and precision. Recognizing that an athlete's potential extends beyond the playing field, REBRAND is committed to empowering athletes to navigate their professional journeys with intention and confidence. Our mission is to help athletes master their evolution and step into their next venture with conviction and clarity. Learn more at www.rebrandny.com .

