Rebranded Liquified Agency Unveils Expansion to South Florida With Focus as Full-Service Independent Ad Agency

The new branding and expansion underscore the agency's dedication to exceptional client service via its in-house team.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquified Agency, formerly Liquified Creative, an award-winning full-service independent advertising agency, recently announced the launch of their official company rebrand, including an evolved moniker, brand identity, and enhanced website. With offices in Annapolis, Maryland, and Sarasota, Florida, the company will now be known as Liquified Agency to more accurately reflect its broad range of branding, marketing, web, and public relations services for national, regional, and local clients.

Since opening its doors in 2006, Liquified has served a roster of highly acclaimed brands, most notably National Geographic, Bozzuto, Patheon, CoStar, Giant Food, DeCaro Auctions International, and Quantum Sail Design Group, to name a few.

The new identity marks the opening of a new chapter for the growing agency, during which Liquified will continue to prioritize a strong commitment to creative excellence, client service, and community involvement. Over the last decade and a half, the agency has garnered international praise and accolades not only for its advertising, marketing, creative, public relations, and web development expertise but also for its community initiatives and pro bono nonprofit work.

Liquified's Marketing Director, Caitlin Wiggins, emphasized that the rebrand wasn't about presenting a "bigger and better" company. Instead, the goal was to evolve Liquified's identity to encapsulate the company's acceleration and expansion of client offerings.

"As a full-service creative ad agency, our own brand sets the standard for what we can offer our clients," Wiggins stated. "Rebranding to Liquified Agency encapsulates our redefined approach to creative communication services, all within a fresh and dynamic identity that retains our unwavering passion. Liquified has become a place where people come to explore, grow, and reach their fullest potential. That's why we've updated our look to be just as ambitious as our clients, team, and partners are."

Regarding Liquified's expansion, the agency selected Sarasota, Florida, for its second office to better serve its existing clients and position itself for continued growth within a thriving business and creative community.

Despite the expansion, Maryland remains Liquified's home base, and the company plans to prioritize business growth in both locales.

The new brand will serve as a platform for the agency's next decade of growth — and expectations and spirits alike are high.

"We've designed hundreds of logos and brand identities across almost two decades of business. Now, we're unveiling our most personal rebrand yet—our own," said Shawn Noratel, Liquified's Founding Partner and Creative Director. "As a creative marketing agency, our own brand sets the standard for what we can offer clients. Not only have we fully embraced our own potential, but, more importantly, we intend to continue helping our clients fulfill theirs."

As Liquified steadfastly continues through this strategic growth period, the agency will continue to honor its ethos of intentional growth, ensuring its entirely in-house services remain both cutting-edge and rooted in genuine human connection.

ABOUT LIQUIFIED AGENCY

Liquified Agency (formerly Liquified Creative) is a full-service independent creative advertising agency and strategic communications firm located in Annapolis, Maryland, and Sarasota, Florida. The agency's team provides strategic branding, marketing, and public relations services to Fortune 500, top mid-size, and enterprise-level companies throughout the United States across various industries. Liquified offers clients a full suite of individualized agency services performed entirely in-house. For more information, visit https://liquifiedagency.com/ .

Media Contact:

Hannah Goldstein

[email protected]

610-609-1314

SOURCE Liquified Agency