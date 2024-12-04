Rebrandly and Wonder Cave Launch Relay™: Smart Links for Text Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly , the premier branded short link platform, announces Relay™ : smart links for text messaging in partnership with Wonder Cave , the leader in text messaging automation. Relay is a powerful all-in-one solution that enables organizations to deliver personalized messaging in high-volume campaigns and one-to-one communications.

With Relay, modern marketers can create smarter, more effective campaigns that drive engagement, optimize performance, and scale with confidence. By combining Rebrandly's enterprise-grade link infrastructure with Wonder Cave's powerful messaging automation tools, brands, agencies, and developers can create impactful campaigns with enhanced tracking, accurate attribution, and high-volume reliability.

"Relay bridges the gap between traditional messaging and personalized engagement at scale," said Carla Bourque, CEO of Rebrandly. "Smart links are secure, reliable, identifiable, and optimizable and transform the user experience to make every message matter. Messaging channels like SMS, MMS, and soon RCS have incredible reach potential, but they often lack the sophistication of branded, trackable links that deliver engagement and actionable insights. With Wonder Cave, we've built a solution that combines trust, scalability, and data to boost messaging performance like never before."

Key Benefits of Relay:

Branded Links: Customize calls to action that drive trust and better engagement.

Customize calls to action that drive trust and better engagement. Personalized URLs: Send reliable bulk messages tailored to feel personal, even at scale.

Send reliable bulk messages tailored to feel personal, even at scale. Advanced Analytics: Know exactly what works–who's clicking, when, where, and why.

"Direct messaging is about creating personal connections, and Relay takes that to the next level," said Webb Bostic, President of Wonder Cave. "By integrating smart, personalized links into text messaging campaigns, we're giving marketers and organizations the tools to make every message meaningful, measurable, and impactful. Relay's ability to handle high-volume messaging reliably and securely means our clients can confidently scale every campaign."

During the recent storms in North Carolina, nonprofit organizations used Relay to enhance disaster relief fundraising efforts. Relay's performance at scale ensured that thousands of critical messages were delivered quickly and securely. By integrating branded short links into SMS messages, the campaigns saw a 40% boost in click-through rates, driving higher engagement and raising 30% more donations than previous efforts.

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly, the world's leading link management platform, empowers marketers, agencies, content creators, and developers to modernize their tech stack and elevate essential connections. With Rebrandly, everyone can easily brand, optimize, and shorten URLs and QR codes to improve deliverability, enhance security, track real-time click analytics, and boost performance with every link.

Rebrandly is committed to the highest data privacy and protection standards and is GDPR, SOC2 Type II, and HIPAA compliant. To learn more, go to rebrandly.com or visit our trust center at trust.rebrandly.com .

About Wonder Cave

Wonder Cave , a Stagwell Marketing Cloud company , is a text message automation platform designed for modern marketers. Wonder Cave empowers organizations to create, schedule, and optimize text messaging campaigns that engage audiences and drive measurable results.

To learn more about Relay, visit relay.click .

SOURCE Rebrandly