Rebrandly Expands Global Reach with New Executive Appointments

Market-Leading Link Management Provider Expands Leadership Team and Continues Exponential Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rebrandly , the market-leading provider of link management solutions, announced it had appointed two new members to its global executive team - Nataly Kelly is the company's new Chief Growth Officer, and Chris Davies is Senior Vice President, Global Head of Legal.

Kelly joins Rebrandly with a tenured background as a global marketing and go-to-market (GTM) executive with deep expertise in leading and developing commercial operations for high-growth companies. Most recently, Kelly led international expansion at HubSpot from 2015-2023. As VP of Marketing, in addition to other leadership functions focused on global operations and strategy, Kelly helped drive the company's top-line growth from $170M to $1.5B+ and accelerated non-US revenue from 20% to 50%. Kelly is an award-winning B2B SaaS commercial operations executive, an ongoing contributor to Harvard Business Review, and the author of the forthcoming book, "Take Your Company Global" (Berrett-Koehler).

Davies brings more than 10 years of global legal and B2B SaaS experience to Rebrandly, including having grown a market-leading cyber security SaaS platform (Immersive Labs) from $5M to $50M ARR in under three years. At Immersive, Davies steered the company through three funding rounds (led by Goldman, Insight, Summit, and Menlo), acquiring a US-based entity and expanding into the US, European, and MENA markets. Most recently, Davies served as General Counsel at AND Digital, a 1,800-person, £150M digital transformation business. There, he led the legal team focusing on commercial contracting, data privacy, and security and was a key advisor to the company's global oversight boards.

Founded in 2015, Rebrandly has attracted tens of thousands of customers, over 2 million users, and an active community of 90k developers who rely on the company's platform and APIs to securely create and manage custom links at scale (the company has generated more than 1 billion branded links to date and processes a vast amount of monthly conversion data for its customers).

Kelly and Davies join Rebrandly at an exciting inflection point. The company has achieved exponential user growth (34% year-over-year), stringent SOC 2 Type II certification , and recently launched Rebrandly On Demand , the industry's first dynamic volume-based pricing model for link management. Rebrandly made recent headlines for its work with Meta and others to help identify and mitigate malware across the internet, along with a growth investment from Five Elms Capital in July 2022.

"These executives bring a strategic growth mindset cultivated by years of in-depth B2B SaaS experience driving global expansion and commercial success for market-leading companies," said Rebrandly CEO Carla Bourque. "I look forward to partnering with Nataly, Chris, and the rest of the Rebrandly team, to further our leadership position in the market and deliver digital innovation at scale to our customers."

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin. Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For more information, visit https://www.rebrandly.com .

