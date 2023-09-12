Rebrandly Launches New Marketplace -- Empowering Developers to Easily Integrate with Rebrandly's Leading Link Management and Click Tracking Solutions

Users have instant, searchable access to 100+ integrations that extend the power of Rebrandly and boost ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly , the market-leading provider of link management solutions, today announced the launch of the Rebrandly Marketplace , a new cloud ecosystem that extends the value and power of the Rebrandly platform at scale. Developers can tap into the Rebrandly Marketplace to explore Rebrandly's API and easily create powerful integrations with other popular tools. In addition, through the Marketplace, users can access Rebrandly's robust partner network to quickly and easily connect Rebrandly's link management and click-tracking solutions with the systems they already use — accelerating time-to-value.

Furthering the company's commitment to data privacy, security, and compliance, the Rebrandly Marketplace also showcases a new Trust Center designed for ease and transparency. Rebrandly users (often in legal, compliance, IT, and security roles), partners, and developers can use the Trust Center to learn about Rebrandly's security posture and access the company's data privacy, policy, and security documentation, and other related legal information.

Developer Resources

Every day, tens of thousands of organizations and millions of users rely on Rebrandly to securely create and manage custom short links — increasing brand awareness, engagement, trust, and marketing campaign performance. Branded links have a 39% higher clickthrough rate compared with generic ones, according to Rebrandly data . Rebrandly also has an active community of 90,000+ developers who build and innovate on the Rebrandly platform. Now, this synergistic relationship has been formalized and evolved with the launch of Marketplace, a "one-stop shop" for building on Rebrandly — expediting application development and value delivery. Rebrandly Marketplace allows developers to explore their most valuable connections quickly and easily so they can:

Build with Rebrandly , with direct access to Rebrandly's developer portal for creating new applications that connect users everywhere they work.

, with direct access to Rebrandly's developer portal for creating new applications that connect users everywhere they work. Access Rebrandly's API for custom, branded links. Rebrandly's API Explorer makes it easy to integrate tracking data and streamline link-management tasks.

for custom, branded links. Rebrandly's API Explorer makes it easy to integrate tracking data and streamline link-management tasks. Use coding recipes with time-saving shortcuts and innovative techniques to elevate coding and drive efficient, creative programming.

with time-saving shortcuts and innovative techniques to elevate coding and drive efficient, creative programming. View documentation and resources to help seamlessly connect Rebrandly's powerful tools with other applications — unlocking new customization and branding opportunities.

"Our customers and partners have been asking us to bring leading apps and solutions together to augment their link management tech stack — and we've made this happen. The Rebrandly Marketplace furthers our company mission to drive digital innovation at scale and solve a massive need in the market — time-to-value," said Carla Bourque, Rebrandly CEO. "The Rebrandly Marketplace prioritizes innovation, value, efficiency, security, and scale — enabling customers to easily connect with the solutions that matter most to growing their businesses."

Integrations

From within the Marketplace, Rebrandly users can access 100+ integrations, grouped into the following categories:

Partnerships

The Rebrandly Marketplace spotlights Rebrandly's partners in three distinct areas. Technology partners can integrate their products or technologies with Rebrandly to enhance existing offerings, create a seamless user experience and boost revenue retention. Channel partners can accelerate revenue growth and amplify product/service distribution with Rebrandly by tapping into new markets, sharing relevant opportunities and expanding market reach. Co-Marketing partners can team up with Rebrandly for promotional campaigns to drive engagement, reach a broader audience and increase brand visibility.

Rebrandly partners note:

Vaughn Liley, GM, Nova Registry , registry operator for the .link Top-Level Domain, said: "Through our work with Rebrandly, our registrar partners can offer link names combined with Rebrandly's powerful branded link management capabilities. This integration provides companies with greater differentiation in the marketplace and the ability to better optimize link performance. And now, through the Rebrandly Marketplace, we can expose more businesses to the value of our joint solution."

, registry operator for the .link Top-Level Domain, said: "Through our work with Rebrandly, our registrar partners can offer link names combined with Rebrandly's powerful branded link management capabilities. This integration provides companies with greater differentiation in the marketplace and the ability to better optimize link performance. And now, through the Rebrandly Marketplace, we can expose more businesses to the value of our joint solution." Matt Overman, CRO, Identity Digital , provider of the world's largest and most relevant domain extension portfolio, said: "We help businesses inspire their customers with unique, authentic domains. Now, by easily connecting their domain name to Rebrandly via the Rebrandly Marketplace, companies can use custom, branded short links to improve engagement with their campaigns and enhance brand visibility."

, provider of the world's largest and most relevant domain extension portfolio, said: "We help businesses inspire their customers with unique, authentic domains. Now, by easily connecting their domain name to Rebrandly via the Rebrandly Marketplace, companies can use custom, branded short links to improve engagement with their campaigns and enhance brand visibility." Shikhil Sharma, Founder, Astra Security , which helps organizations become proactively secure with continuous vulnerability scanning and pentests, said: "With companies creating billions of links daily through social media, email marketing, SMS and internal communications, security is more important than ever. Having a centralized link management solution like Rebrandly not only improves security and compliance but also allows for better collaboration and performance of a brand's digital assets. We partner with Rebrandly to bring advanced security (SOC 2) to links, and we look forward to offering this capability to the new Marketplace."

For more information and to access the Rebrandly Marketplace, please visit: www.rebrandly.com/marketplace .

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is the market-leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies grow traffic and revenue, improve conversion and retention rates, build brand trust, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Rome and Dublin, Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For more information, please visit www.rebrandly.com .

