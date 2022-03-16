REBS and Rental Beast Announce Partnership to Bring Rental Market Data and Technology to C.A.R. Members

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Business Services, LLC (REBS) — the preeminent source of essential real estate business services and a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R) — and Rental Beast, a leading rental data and solutions provider with a database of more than 10 million off-MLS rental listings, announced today a partnership to provide "lead-to-lease" software tools to C.A.R.'s more than 217,000 members.

Provided as a benefit to C.A.R. members, Rental Beast will be integrated with www.car.org via a seamless and secure single-sign-on (SSO). C.A.R. members will enjoy direct access to cutting-edge rental lead generation technology, offering them a robust and rental-focused add/edit and search toolset to enhance exposure for rental properties, syndicate rental listings, and generate and qualify rental leads.

The integration will also afford members with ready access to software streamlining every step of rental transactions, including rental application processing and tenant screening services, rental client nurturing tools, and proven processes to aid in the identification and conversion of would-be renters into homebuyers.

The partnership continues REBS' mission to assist REALTORS® in achieving success in their individual real estate businesses. "Rentals are a complex and increasingly important segment of the California housing market, and C.A.R. and REBS are sensitive to market conditions," said REBS Chairman Jared Martin. "REBS' partnership with Rental Beast will help REALTORS® to successfully incorporate rental transactions into their business with integrity and competency."

With the continued scarce supply of home resale inventories and the impact to affordability across the country, C.A.R. is looking to future-proof REALTORS®' businesses. Under this arrangement with REBS, Rental Beast will fast-track the development of its database of owner-sourced rental listings, complementing those listed on the databases of partner MLSs throughout California. The partnership will also provide C.A.R. members with discounted access to Rental Beast's premium platform.

"This partnership was thoughtfully designed to benefit California REALTORS®," said Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast. "C.A.R. is helping its members to successfully monetize California's robust rental market, while leading the development of California's most comprehensive fulfillment-grade rental marketplace."

Grinberg continues, "Californians will finally have a source of truth for available rentals in their market, affording each of the state's local Multiple Listing Services the option to directly integrate with Rental Beast, becoming centers of excellence for rentals as they are today for buying and selling."

About Real Estate Business Services

Real Estate Business Services LLC (REBS) is a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is the leading provider of real estate products and services to practitioners in California and nationwide.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of more than ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

About The California Association of REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Media Contacts:

For REBS and C.A.R: Lotus Lou (213) 739-8304 or [email protected]

For Rental Beast: Myra Jolivet (760) 610-9096 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rental Beast