growth factors are redefining skin-rebuilding science

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The undereye area is often the first place where skin begins to look tired, hollow, and less resilient. As we age, this delicate zone gradually loses visible density, allowing shadowing, discoloration, and thinning skin to become more noticeable. What begins subtly can become one of the most visible signs of skin aging, no longer just a fleeting concern but a change in how the skin itself looks and feels over time.

Rebuild Hollow Undereyes by 129%* with Dermalogica's New Smart Eye Density Post this Rebuild Hollow Undereyes by 129%* with Smart Eye Density Rebuild Hollow Undereyes by 129%* with Smart Eye Density

Developed with this reality in mind, Dermalogica's new Smart Eye Density is a biointelligent undereye serum designed to support skin where visible density loss is most apparent. The lightweight formula features a growth factor complex, an advanced category of skin-rebuilding molecules that help signal skin to help rebuild density and volume where it's needed most. This next-generation approach reflects a growing consumer shift toward thoughtful, non-invasive solutions that prioritize long-term skin health over temporary cosmetic coverups.

"From an education perspective, we see undereye hollowness as a density issue that requires a more advanced understanding of skin function. In the treatment room, we're trained to look beyond surface symptoms and address what's happening beneath the skin," says Heather Hickman, VP of Global Education at Dermalogica. "That same mindset shaped Smart Eye Density. Growth factors are naturally occurring signaling proteins that help support skin's renewal processes, and in this formula we use next-generation, biomimetic growth factors from plant-based and bacterial sources. By pairing them with a smart oleosomal delivery system, we're able to enhance stability and deliver controlled, targeted support to the delicate eye area. It's a treatment-informed approach, grounded in skin biology and professional expertise."

Smart Eye Density is designed for the undereye zone, where skin is naturally thinner and more vulnerable to the combined effects of aging, genetics, and lifestyle stressors. Guided by professional treatment logic, the serum activates growth factors to help visibly rebuild undereye density, plumps and rehydrates for immediate volume, and visibly diminishes discoloration.

Rooted in Dermalogica's professional heritage and decades-long commitment to skin health, Smart Eye Density brings advanced skin science into a daily ritual, delivering targeted care for hollow undereyes while supporting healthier-looking skin over time.

Clinical Claim

Clinically proven to rebuild undereye density by 129%*

*Results after 4 weeks. Independent clinical study, 33 subjects, 2 applications per day for 8 weeks.

Key Ingredients + Benefits

growth factor complex

via Oleosomal system visibly rebuilds density

two types of hyaluronic acid

hydrates + volumizes

mechanobiology-inspired rye-seed extract

polyglutamic acid + sweet potato extract with CoQ10 visibly diminishes discoloration

How to Use

Dispense a dot onto the ring finger. Using a gentle tapping motion, apply under the eye and along the orbital bone, starting at the inner corner under the eye and moving outward toward the temple. Use twice daily.

Availability

Smart Eye Density comes in a 0.5 FL OZ / 15 mL airless pump bottle and will be available beginning August 3, 2026 at Dermalogica flagship locations, on dermalogica.com, and through authorized Dermalogica retail partners.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

Dermalogica Socials:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermalogica

IG: @dermalogica

TikTok: @dermalogica

Pinterest: @dermalogica

SOURCE Dermalogica