Re:Build Manufacturing Launches Ensorcell to Engineer and Manufacture Innovative and Affordable Life Science Tools

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensorcell, the newest company to emerge from Re:Build Manufacturing, has officially launched operations in Framingham, Massachusetts. Ensorcell evaluates critical research and bioprocess technologies to develop innovative, intuitive and cost-effective solutions. Research, development and manufacturing are all United States-based, drawing from the vast network of cross-sector engineering and operations expertise in the Re:Build Manufacturing ecosystem.

"At Re:Build we combine cutting-edge technology, operational excellence and strategic expertise to take a fresh approach to American industry. Ensorcell is advancing life science tools by engineering every product to be more usable, reliable, and affordable," said Miles Arnone, CEO of Re:Build Manufacturing. "We recruited a strong team of industry veterans to launch the business and drive a range of products for continuous innovation and rapid development."

The company's current offerings include three core products. The first is Cellular Focus™, customizable imaging workstations that combine engineering and biology expertise to build tailor-made instruments with high-quality components. The second is PremaerixTM, a quiet and compact laboratory gas mixer with features designed for sensitive cell culture and organoid applications. The third is Versaweld™, a lightweight and battery powered tube welder to streamline sterile liquid connections for bioprocess operations. Cellular Focus and base configurations for Premaerix are available for active inquiries and purchase, and Versaweld is available for partnership or pre-order inquiries with an expected release date in early 2026.

"Innovation in the life sciences is too often synonymous with unnecessary complexity and high costs," said Jeff Goldman, General Manager at Ensorcell. "We reimagine critical research and bioprocess tools to make them easier to use and more accessible while also enhancing their functionality. Ensorcell's access to Re:Build's capabilities and infrastructure enables us to approach innovation more efficiently, which translates to better value for life scientists, accelerating therapeutic research and development and ultimately improving access for patients."

Ensorcell is a company incubated within Re:Build Manufacturing that intentionally engineers life sciences tools to be high quality, fit for purpose, and intuitive to use and maintain. By reimagining what is possible, Ensorcell delivers premium solutions at a more affordable price to increase accessibility for any laboratory or cleanroom. With operations based entirely in the United States, we combine deep life science research and bioprocess application knowledge with advanced engineering to eliminate inefficiencies and help customers accelerate therapeutic innovation.

