RebuilderAI Wins Two CES 2026 Innovation Awards

-Pioneering the Era of "Expert AI" with Footwear, Fashion, Furniture, and Home Appliance Design Intelligence



-VRING:ON earns accolades in both FashionTech and AI categories for enabling a seamless sketch-to-manufacturing workflow

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RebuilderAI, an AI-powered manufacturing innovation company, announced that it has been named a two-time winner of the CES 2026 Innovation Awards, securing honors in both the FashionTech and Artificial Intelligence categories ahead of the world's largest tech exhibition taking place in January in Las Vegas. The CES Innovation Awards, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognize groundbreaking technologies and solutions with global impact.

The award-winning solution, VRING:ON, is a unified platform that streamlines the entire product development pipeline from early design sketches to full-scale factory manufacturing. Unlike conventional design AIs focused solely on generating images, VRING:ON is distinguished for producing both manufacturable designs and sales-optimized concepts, earning high praise from the judges.

Transforming Manufacturing Processes: Significant Reductions in Time and Cost

Unlike typical image generation models, VRING:ON specializes in creating manufacturing ready 3D CAD designs, making it highly relevant in mold driven industries such as footwear, cosmetics packaging, jewelry, plastics, and furniture.

These sectors rely heavily on complex 3D engineering and mold development, where a deep disconnect often exists between creative design and actual manufacturability. Additionally, evaluating production cost, feasibility, and methods typically demands substantial resources.

RebuilderAI is addressing these systemic challenges through major investments aimed at digitizing and automating the entire design–engineering manufacturing pipeline.

"Expert AI" Strategy: Replicating Real Designers and Engineers

Guided by the principle that "AI competitiveness comes from specialization, not generalization," RebuilderAI is building a suite of Expert AIs capable of performing specialized roles across industries.

These domain-specific AIs are trained using real-world industrial data, engineering principles, and hands-on expertise offering capabilities comparable to hiring an experienced designer or engineer.

This reflects RebuilderAI's vision of a future in which companies recruit AI specialists tailored to specific job functions rather than relying on broad, general-purpose AI systems.

Footwear Design Agent: The First Industry-Specific Expert AI

One of the core technologies behind the CES awards is RebuilderAI's first agent-driven AI design system for the footwear industry.

The system integrates professional design elements such as upper structures, materials, and sole engineering to automatically generate high-precision parametric 3D CAD models. This dramatically shortens product development cycles while enabling expert-level design automation.

RebuilderAI is rapidly expanding its Expert AI lineup beyond footwear to fashion, furniture, and home appliances, supported by growing collaborations with global companies across Japan, the United States, and Europe.

Global Momentum Builds: "Expert AI Will Become the Workforce of the Future"

RebuilderAI continues to gain international recognition, including being named to the Top 100 of the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025. The company is also deepening partnerships with global brands exploring AI-powered product innovation.

Notably, Japanese sportswear giant ASICS recently invested in RebuilderAI after validating the potential of its technology an investment considered especially significant as it marks ASICS' first direct investment into a Korean company.

"Future corporate competitiveness will come not from general AI, but from Expert AI that understands the field and operates like true specialists," said peter Kim, CEO of RebuilderAI. "We are entering an era where companies will 'hire' domain-specific AIs just like human professionals. RebuilderAI will continue to support all companies seeking AX Autonomous Transformation in product design and manufacturing."

