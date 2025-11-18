Rebuilding After Divorce? This Podcast Says You Don't Have to Do It Quietly

Hosted by award-winning attorney Hannah Hembree Bell, the show blends raw honesty, strategy and humor to help listeners navigate life after "the end"

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Hembree Bell , an award-winning Austin family law attorney, mom of four and founder and CEO of one of the fastest-growing family law firms in the country, is pulling back the curtain on what really happens when your marriage ends. Her new podcast, Not Saving It For Later , launches November 15 and brings candid, funny, and brutally honest conversations about divorce, custody battles, heartbreak – and what it takes to rebuild.

The show is informed by Hannah's work on the front lines of family law. A longtime advocate for families in transition, she built her career while raising three children and navigating her own divorce – giving her a firsthand understanding of both the legal and emotional challenges involved. She is the founder and CEO of Hembree Bell Law, PLLC , a 40-person family law firm ranked #876 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies (top 20 law firms nationwide, #2 in Texas), and featured by Austin Monthly and Best Law Firms in America. She also created My Confident Divorce , a free, national education platform helping women prepare wisely for divorce.

Now, she's sharing the strategies and hard-won lessons that helped her turn things around. "In my own divorce, I felt like the world wanted me to stay quiet and polite about the pain – but not anymore," said Hannah. "Not Saving It For Later is about getting real now. We're talking about what really happens, the mistakes, the mess and how to reinvent yourself afterward. No fluff, no pretending everything's fine – just real talk and useful tools."

The first season features 12 episodes with guests ranging from experts to everyday people who've lived it and come out stronger. Highlights include fitness coach Casey Shipp, financial advisor Sara Glakas, emotional wellness expert Tah Whitty, corporate body intelligence consultant Lily Shepard and California divorce attorney Holly J. Moore. Each guest brings raw insight and practical guidance for listeners navigating the chaos of starting over.

The podcast doesn't sugarcoat the tough stuff – but it does make room for laughter, self-respect and smart strategy. Whether you're deep in a breakup or reimagining what's next, Not Saving It For Later offers honest conversations and community for anyone ready to stop pretending and start rebuilding.

Listen to the first episode on November 15 at NotSavingItForLater.com . New episodes will be available weekly, with streaming access through the website and major podcast platforms. Not Saving It For Later invites anyone navigating divorce or starting over to tune in, laugh, learn and find a sense of community in the shared stories.

About Hannah Hembree Bell

Hannah Hembree Bell is an award-winning Austin family law attorney, mom of four and founder and CEO of Hembree Bell Law, PLLC – one of the fastest-growing family law firms in the U.S. After experiencing her own difficult divorce and custody battle, Hannah built a framework to help women avoid the same mistakes. Today, through her firm and her national education community, My Confident Divorce, she equips women with the tools to protect their kids, finances and futures with clarity and strategy. Her firm has been ranked #876 on the Inc. 5000 list, placing in the top 20 law firms nationwide and #2 in Texas. For more information, please visit hannahhembreebell.com .

