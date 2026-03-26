Rebuilding America's Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain: FluxPoint Energy Launches at CERAWeek 2026 With Industry Veteran at Helm

Mike Chilton brings more than three decades of leadership across nuclear fuel to development of first U.S. uranium conversion facility in 70 years

Planned facility will convert uranium oxide into uranium hexafluoride, unblocking fuel production for America's current and future reactors.

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FluxPoint Energy today announced its official launch at CERAWeek, introducing a bold initiative to strengthen America's nuclear fuel supply chain and to restore domestic uranium conversion capabilities.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and McLean, Virginia, FluxPoint Energy is developing what it expects will be the first U.S. uranium conversion facility in more than seven decades -- addressing one of the most critical gaps in the nation's nuclear energy infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer, FluxPoint Energy The planned facility will convert uranium oxide into UF₆ - directly addressing what many developers have identified as a key “choke point” for today’s nuclear power fleet, as well as in bringing next-generation reactors online.

The planned facility will convert uranium oxide into uranium hexafluoride (UF₆), an essential step in producing nuclear fuel for both today's operating reactor fleet and the next generation of advanced nuclear technologies.

FluxPoint's mission is to establish a fully American, vertically integrated nuclear fuel capability—supporting energy independence, enabling advanced reactor deployment, and strengthening national security.

"Policymakers, utilities, and developers increasingly point to fuel availability as a limiting factor for America's nuclear reactors—both present and future," said energy industry veteran Mike Chilton, Founder and CEO of FluxPoint Energy. "Uranium conversion has become an unacceptable chokepoint in a global supply chain still dominated by foreign providers."

Chilton was a featured panelist at CERAWeek for the Tuesday, March 25 session, "Securing the Uranium Supply Chain: From mine to market." The panel was chaired by Mark Ferguson, Director of Metals and Mining Research at S&P Global, and included Jean-Luc Palayer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orano USA, and Sarah Riedel, Head of Sales at Urenco.

The discussion highlighted urgent challenges facing the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, including limited conversion capacity, constraints on advanced reactor deployment, and the strategic importance of fuel security to U.S. energy leadership. Panelists emphasized uranium conversion as a central bottleneck to scaling nuclear power.

"America cannot lead in nuclear energy while relying on foreign-controlled fuel processing," Chilton added. "FluxPoint was created to restore a critical piece of our nation's energy infrastructure -- ensuring that U.S. reactors have access to a secure, domestic fuel supply. This is about energy security, economic strength, and global leadership."

Project Progress Underway

Chilton confirmed that development of the facility is well underway, with key milestones achieved:

Project site secured

Due diligence work in progress

Comprehensive market study completed

Technical feasibility study completed

Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) initiated

The company is actively engaging with federal and state stakeholders on regulatory pathways and reporting strong early interest from prospective customers and investors.

Experienced Leadership

Chilton brings more than three decades of leadership in uranium processing, nuclear fuel development, and global energy infrastructure. His experience includes senior roles overseeing complex international energy projects and leadership positions in nuclear fuel cycle services, including leading the engineering and construction of AES's technically and geographically diverse portfolio of energy projects.

FluxPoint's broader leadership team includes experts across nuclear fuel cycle operations, engineering, regulatory strategy, and large-scale project delivery. Additional details are available on the company's website.

"As global demand for reliable, carbon-free energy accelerates, FluxPoint Energy is positioning itself at the center of a renewed American nuclear supply chain," Chilton said. "We are helping unlock nuclear power's full potential as a cornerstone of the nation's energy future."

A company representative is available during and after CERAWeek for media interviews and background discussions.

About FluxPoint Energy

FluxPoint Energy is redefining energy independence by building a fully American, vertically integrated nuclear fuel supply chain. The company is developing the first U.S. uranium conversion facility in nearly 70 years, expanding domestic UF₆ capacity and enabling access to U.S.-origin uranium resources.

Aligned with national priorities, including energy security and Defense Production Act authorities, FluxPoint is working alongside government and industry partners to support commercial growth, strengthen national defense, and position the United States as a global leader in next-generation nuclear energy.

Media Contact

Thomas Graham

Crosswind Media & Public Relations

(512) 537-1414

[email protected]

Chris Rimel

FluxPoint Energy

[email protected]

www.linkedin.com/in/chrisrimel

SOURCE FluxPoint Energy