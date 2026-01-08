ALTADENA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that swept through parts of Southern California a year ago, J.N. Davis Roofing — one of the region's oldest and most trusted roofing and construction companies — is taking a leadership role in rebuilding homes with the next generation of fire-resistant materials and construction practices.

Rebuilding Los Angeles: A Year After the Devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires, J.N. Davis Roofing Leads Southern California Rebuild with Fire-Resistant Metal Roofs and Class-A Materials

With nearly a century of experience, J.N. Davis Roofing has long been known for its craftsmanship and commitment to safety. Now, the company is spearheading efforts to help homeowners rebuild stronger and safer, using Class-A fire-rated roofing systems and non-combustible materials designed to withstand future wildfire threats.

"After seeing the destruction left behind by the Eaton and Palisades fires, our mission became clear — to help the Altadena and Pacific Palisades communities rebuild smarter," said Robin Thomas, President of J.N. Davis Roofing. "Metal roofing and fire-resistant building materials aren't just upgrades; they're a necessity in today's climate. We're ensuring that families can return to homes built to stand the test of time and nature."

J.N. Davis Roofing has expanded beyond roofing with the formation of their sister company, FAM Building & Construction, a fully licensed general contractor, to provide full ground-up reconstruction and "home hardiness" services, incorporating cutting-edge materials such as metal roofing, fire-resistant insulation, steel studs, fire resistant panels and siding and ember-resistant vents. Unlike traditional asphalt shingles, which can ignite under extreme heat, metal roofs reflect radiant heat and prevent embers from penetrating the roof deck, making them one of the most effective defenses against wildfire damage.

As communities in the foothills and canyons of Los Angeles County begin to rebuild, J.N. Davis Roofing is working closely with homeowners, insurance providers, and local building departments to streamline the reconstruction process. The company's goal is to not only replace what was lost, but to build back safer, stronger, and more resilient homes that honor the character of Southern California's neighborhoods while preparing for the realities of a changing climate.

"Wildfires have changed the way we think about construction," Thomas added. "Our focus is on resilience — creating homes that protect families, property, and peace of mind for generations to come."

For more information about J.N. Davis Roofing's fire-resistant roofing systems and rebuilding initiatives, visit www.jndavis.com or contact [email protected].

