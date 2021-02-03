Rebuilding the Body with The Chiropractic Wellness Center

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's estimated that chiropractors treat more than 35 million Americans, including adults and children, annually, according to statistics provided by the American Chiropractic Association.

One of the main reasons patients receive chiropractic care is for relief from chronic neck and back pain often associated with auto accidents, work-related or sports injuries.

However, a person's posture, workspace and lifestyle can contribute to the worsening of these conditions. This is where the work of an experienced and knowledgeable practitioner comes in.

Dr. Lance Hoose provides advanced spinal correction and chiropractic adjustments using state-of-the-art chiropractic techniques.

"You can tell on a day-to-day basis if one of those areas are out of balance and work on decreasing the body's overall stress," Hoose said.

The musculoskeletal system creates the ability to move, providing form, support, stability and movement to the body.

While chiropractic care can prevent injuries and help patients achieve total health and wellness, a particular plan must be in place to allow the body to repair itself correctly and completely.

"In some ways, chiropractic care is like building a house in that certain things must occur in a particular order to work together correctly, and that starts with a strong foundation," Hoose said. "These concepts apply to your body as well, and chiropractic care addresses many common reasons why people experience pain and other health issues."

In addition to skeletal misalignment, patients can experience pain caused by muscles and connective tissues, which are out of their proper place.

Other types of pain such as back and neck pain and headaches are caused by muscles and tissues being used improperly, causing injuries over time.

Staff at Chiropractic Wellness Center use safe, effective and comfortable treatments meant to remove any fear associated with chiropractic care.

Addressing each patient's specific condition, they coach patients toward achieving a healthier lifestyle for optimized health and wellness.

There are three general phases of chiropractic care. They include relief, corrective and restorative and, finally, wellness.

In each case, targeted corrective exercises and stretches help patients feel better and more in control, while guiding your body to achieve better balance and optimal performance.

During the corrective phase of chiropractic care, muscles and other tissues can heal more completely, which helps prevent further injury or pain.

"We understand that arriving at a chiropractic office for the first time can be nerve racking," Hoose said. "That's why our aim is to remove any unnecessary stress or tension to make you feel comfortable during your visit."

When applied correctly, chiropractic care can be applied to restore proper range of motion and movement, expedite muscle recovery and increase strength, improve suppleness and flexibility, restore center of gravity and eliminate dizziness.

The care at Chiropractic Wellness Center assists patients with rediscovering their health and wellness. Learn more by calling 918-742-0560

Related Images

the-chiropractic-wellness-center.jpg

The Chiropractic Wellness Center

The Chiropractic Wellness Center in Tulsa Ok

SOURCE The Chiropractic Wellness Center

Related Links

https://www.drhoose.com/

