Rebuilding the Tumor Microenvironment for In Vitro Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how modeling the tumor microenvironment in vitro supports next-generation cancer research and drug discovery. Attendees will understand the limitations of traditional tumor models and why new in vitro systems are needed. The featured speakers will discuss how co-culturing tumoroids, CAFs and immune cells replicates the tumor microenvironment and has the potential to revolutionize cancer research.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A deeper understanding of the tumor microenvironment (TME) is vital for advancing cancer research and developing therapies. Traditional tumor models remain limited by interspecies differences, variable reproducibility and their inability to replicate the dynamic, multicellular environment of tumors fully. This webinar will explore emerging strategies to address these limitations by introducing a novel co-culture approach that more accurately replicates the tumor microenvironment in vitro.

Tumoroids are derived from patient tumors and maintain the underlying genetic and histological features of the original tissue. They represent a significant advance for personalized oncology and drug testing. However, tumoroid models lack critical stromal and immune components of the TME, limiting their ability to reproduce the cell–cell and cell–matrix interactions that influence tumor progression and treatment response.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss different tumor modeling strategies and share an innovative method that involves co-culturing tumoroids with cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) and immune cells to reconstruct the cellular complexity of the tumor microenvironment in vitro. They will further explain how this new approach brings researchers closer to a true "patient in a dish" for cancer research and next-generation drug development.

Register for this webinar to learn how modeling the tumor microenvironment in vitro supports next-generation cancer research and drug discovery.

Join experts from Discovery Life Sciences, Shawn Fahl, VP Lab Operations, Cell Services & R&D, Biospecimens; and Meredith Osborn, Associate Director Product Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 1:30pm EST (10:30am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rebuilding the Tumor Microenvironment for In Vitro Discovery.

