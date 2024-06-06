Rebuilding Together Announces Maureen Carlson as New President and CEO

Nonprofit leader and strategy expert to guide the organization as it focuses on transformation and impact

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Rebuilding Together, the leading national nonprofit organization providing critical home repairs and revitalizing our communities, announced today it named Maureen Carlson as president and CEO. Carlson, who joined the organization as its chief strategy officer, has been serving as interim president and CEO for the past several months.

"The board of directors was incredibly impressed with Maureen's executive skills and leadership qualities as she served as the interim president and CEO," said Guy Cecala, chair of Rebuilding Together's board of directors and executive chair of Inside Mortgage Finance. "Maureen's strategic approach and vision for the organization made her a clear choice to guide Rebuilding Together toward growth and deeper impact as we continue to see an increasing need for essential home repairs in communities across the country."

With more than two decades of executive management experience, Carlson has guided nonprofit organizations to successful outcomes using innovative and transformative strategies. Her prior experience includes serving as chief programs and marketing officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, president of two social impact agencies, and acting senior vice president of marketing and development at City of Hope Cancer Center.

"I'm honored to take on this role, because I've seen the great work we're doing together as an organization, day in and day out, to improve the lives of our neighbors across the country," said Carlson. "I know we can do even more to revitalize communities in need and transform lives for the better as we focus on operational excellence, strategy and impact," she said.

Carlson has experience overseeing all aspects of organizational operations and strategic planning, development, marketing and communications, and product/fundraising innovation.

She is a nationally-recognized speaker, and industry-leading news outlets and renowned business publications including The NonProfit Times, Forbes, Fast Company and Harvard Business Review have featured her work.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

