Rebuilding Together Boston Awarded $300,000 Liberty Mutual Foundation Collaborative Grant with St. Francis House and Home Builders Institute

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together Boston was awarded $300,000 in collaboration with the Home Builders Institute (HBI) and the St. Francis House (SFH) from Liberty Mutual Insurance as a phase one recipient of its inaugural Impact Driven Collaboration (IDC) grants. This two-part competitive grant program funds collaborative projects that include three or more nonprofit organizations tackling some of society's biggest challenges.

Building Resilient Futures is an Impact Driven Collaboration among the three nonprofits and is a green building workforce development program that supports individuals experiencing homelessness through training in environmentally resilient and critical home repairs for low-income homeowners.

Together, the St. Francis House, HBI and Rebuilding Together Boston will focus on workforce development through a pre-apprenticeship training program while repairing homes for low-income homeowners. SFH provides care to individuals experiencing homelessness, re-entry, and substance use treatment and helps find careers that enhance job readiness. HBI provides trade skills training in residential construction and job placement. Rebuilding Together Boston makes critical repairs to Boston homes at no cost to the recipients.

"Rebuilding Together Boston is thrilled and thankful to be an inaugural recipient of Liberty Mutual's Impact Driven Collaboration as we work on Building Resilient Futures with St. Francis House and HBI to develop a workforce training program that aims to provide job readiness in the construction field, make critical repairs for our Boston homeowners and better address climate resiliency through green building practices," said Janice Walker, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Boston.

"We are so grateful to Liberty Mutual for providing the resources necessary to develop this meaningful partnership that will have individual, community and systemic benefit," said Karen LaFrazia, President and CEO of St. Francis House. "Together, the collaboration between St. Francis House, Homebuilders Institute and Rebuilding Together Boston will enable individuals to move beyond homelessness by creating career paths that preserve the climate, preserve affordable housing and prevent homelessness."

"The Home Builders Institute is honored to join this initiative to alleviate homelessness, address the shortage of skilled workers, and improve conditions for homeowners in the Boston area. We are looking forward to working closely with Rebuilding Together Boston and St. Francis House as we help prepare and train underserved populations for a sustainable career in the construction industry while making a positive impact on our environment and community." said HBI's Vice President of Workforce Training and Employment, Mario Gonzalez. "Thank you to the Liberty Mutual Foundation for awarding this opportunity to our collective organizations."

Building Resilient Futures is one of 16 strategic partnerships that leverage the collective expertise and experience of HBI, St. Francis House and Rebuilding Together Boston in Liberty Mutual's phase-one planning grants.

Over 60 nonprofit partners are part of the inaugural cohort, developing projects aimed at increasing access to food and shelter, strengthening climate resiliency, and expanding access to education and workforce development opportunities.

Home Builders Institute (HBI trains) skilled workers for the building industry. It is the nation's leading nonprofit provider of trade skills training in residential construction. Through the organization's industry-recognized curriculum, HBI trains in a variety of skills including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, building construction technology, HVAC, masonry, solar, and others. In programs across the country, HBI provides pre-apprenticeship training and certification programs in middle and high schools; community colleges, technical institutes and training academies for middle and highs school students, veterans and transitioning military, unemployed and displaced workers; and low-income, at-risk and justice-involved youth and adults. The goal for all HBI programs, regardless of the population, is to train, credential and place students in industry-related employment or post-secondary education. These metrics, however, fall within the overarching goal we have for all those we serve – to provide individuals with an opportunity to take control of their lives and become productive, self-sufficient citizens. Learn more at hbi.org.

Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled workers, tradespeople, volunteers, and other community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities by preserving affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and reducing housing instability and the risk of homelessness. 95% of the people we serve are Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color (BIPOC). Prospective clients must complete an application and provide supporting documentation, including proof of homeownership and income. There is never a cost to the people we help. Over the past 33 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 600 renovation projects (for an estimated total value of over $8 million). If you think you can benefit from Rebuilding Together Boston's services, contact RTB through this link: https://rt-boston.my.salesforce-sites.com/homeownerapplication

St. Francis House is the Commonwealth's largest and most comprehensive day shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. We rebuild lives using a holistic approach to understanding and addressing the behavioral health, housing, and employment needs of unhoused adults. Our basic, rehabilitative, and housing services overlap and build on one another to provide our guests with continuous and comprehensive support and create pathways to stability. For more information: https://stfrancishouse.org/

