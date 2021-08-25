Rebus Biosystems Continues Rapid Expansion of Scientific Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebus Biosystems, Inc., ("Rebus Bio"), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, today announced Tarif Awad, a highly experienced technical and commercial leader within the world of life sciences, has joined Rebus Bio as VP Scientific Affairs.

"Rebus Biosystems has combined powerful Synthetic Aperture Optics microscopy with automated fluidics and bioinformatics to deliver quantitative single-molecule data at subcellular resolution, and I'm proud to join their mission to deliver our powerful spatial omics tools to the scientific community," said Tarif Awad, VP Scientific Affairs, Rebus Biosystems. "We are bringing genomics back into the context of cells and tissues, so biologists can see how it all fits together."

Awad, who previously directed the Reproductive Health program at Thermo Fisher Scientific, building alliances and partnerships, will be joined at Rebus Bio by biochemist Gloria Chui and imaging and bioinformatics specialist Simone Codeluppi as Principal Scientists, creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to help develop spatial biology technologies delivering an unprecedented combination of resolution, scale and speed," said Gloria Chui, Principal Scientist, Reagent Product, Rebus Biosystems, who has gained a reputation for outstanding technical competence during a career as a staff scientist which has spanned more than 20 years.

Simone Codeluppi, currently an assistant professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, where he leads a team focused on the development and automation of single molecule fluorescence hybridization (smFISH) technologies, said: "Sequencing is reaching its limit to resolve biological complexity. The next frontier is spatial. I am so pleased to be joining Tarif, Gloria and the rest of the Rebus Bio team in bringing high-throughput high-resolution data with spatial context to researchers across neuroscience, cancer research, infectious disease, and beyond. The performance and throughput characteristics of the Rebus Esper platform massively accelerates what would have taken researchers weeks to do using current gold standard techniques"

Rebus Bio, whose automated platforms delivering advanced molecular mapping, has seen robust market interest and are already shipping systems around the world. "I'm delighted to welcome Tarif, Gloria and Simone to the Rebus Bio team," said Paul Sargeant, PhD, CEO of Rebus Biosystems. "Our aim is to enable researchers to address a wide range of experimental questions all on one easy to use platform, and our expanding team of world-class scientists are driving the expansion of our assays and bioinformatics offerings to further enable researchers from discovery through translational research."

About Rebus Biosystems

Rebus Biosystems is a venture-backed Silicon Valley-based life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to enable spatial omics research without compromise. The company's first instrument, the Rebus Esper, is a fully integrated, automated spatial omics platform that delivers quantitative single molecule, single-cell data with subcellular resolution. Advanced imaging, on-system chemistry, and intuitive software have been combined to provide an end-to-end solution requiring minimal hands-on time. Rebus Biosystems provides all-inclusive assay kits to empower researchers with the resolution, scale and speed of the Rebus Esper for multiple applications. Learn more at www.rebusbio.com.

Contact:

Rachel Ford Hutman

Ford Hutman Media

+1-301-801-5540

SOURCE Rebus Bio

Related Links

https://rebusbio.com/

